Black Lives Matter Claims Police ‘Wasted No Time in Senselessly Taking’ Ma’Khia Bryant’s Life

In a post mourning the death of Columbus, Ohio teen Ma’Khia Bryant, Black Lives Matter claimed that the police “wasted no time in senselessly taking another Black child.”

Bryant was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon after she charged at two women with a knife and attempted to stab them. Many neighbor witnesses, after watching video footage of the incident, concluded that the cop had no other option but to open fire to end the threat to the other parties.

“Together, we’re going to uplift, center, and honor this Black child for what she loved — doing her hair, making TikToks, and being a teenager,” Black Lives Matter commented.

The Black Lives Matter page on Bryant continues, “Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon showed up and shot this 16-year-old child point blank within a matter of seconds.”

The post also claimed that Bryant placed the 911 call that drew officers to the scene. While Bryant’s family members have said she placed the call, police have refused to identify the caller, though they did release an audio recording of the call in which the caller can be heard saying that an unidentified person is “trying to stab us.”

Bryant’s death closely followed the release of the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter of George Floyd.

“Another Black life stolen with no regard,” the organization wrote.

“Ma’Khia Bryant’s life mattered.”

