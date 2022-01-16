🌱 'All Black Lives Matter' Crosswalks + 39th Annual MLK Concert

Up and at 'em, Dallas! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right. Here's everything you need to know today in town.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and warmer. High: 63 Low: 44.

Rent this space:

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Dallas? We want to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more about how it works.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

A historic intersection in South Dallas will soon be home to new crosswalks with the message "All Black Lives Matter." The message at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard is an intentional one, according to the man who spearheaded the project. Kirk Meyers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., noted that the word "ALL" was a move to make this project a "unifying effort, not a divisive one." (WFAA.com) On Sunday night, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters once again brought their music and mission to the stage to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy. The concert has been a mainstay of North Texas MLK Day celebrations for nearly four decades. Though the pandemic has reduced the size of their choir from 200 voices down to 30, TBAAL founder and president Curtis King enthusiastically said that "those 30 voices sound like 250." (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) An overnight hit-and-run left one dead and one injured in Dallas on Saturday. Dallas police are investigating the crash along Harry Hines Boulevard; however, they have not released any information about the driver. Officials have also reported that the second individual was hospitalized, though their condition is unknown. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth)

From our sponsor:

Today's Dallas Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in Dallas:

Pollock Gallery Exhibit: SMU Division Of Art Faculty Show At Southern Methodist University (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

After Saturday's hostage situation at the Colleyville Congregation Beth Israel , Dallas and Fort Worth police stepped up security at their local synagogues . (WFAA.com)

Foodies and wine aficionados, rejoice: tickets are on sale now for the Food and Wine Festival on Mar. 24 at The Dallas Arboretum. ⁠⁠(Instagram)

Tristan Whitfield, a fifth-grader at Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center, took home first place in Dallas ISD’s 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition. (Instagram)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Loving the Dallas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. I'll see you around!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch