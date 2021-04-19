Black Lives Matter fence in Minnesota at center of row in city on edge

Amudalat Ajasa in St Paul
·5 min read

A simple suburban fence in Minnesota that has become a local attraction and a symbol of the battle for equality – but has also drawn critics – is now at the center of a row with the authorities.

Ryan Weyandt and his husband, Michael Hainlin, keep bumping up against deadlines to obey a city order to paint over the vivid statement adorning their fence declaring that Black Lives Matter.

The message has endured outside their house in West t Paul, with block capital letters about 6ft high, since not long after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer just a few miles away in Minneapolis last May.

The timing of the row is especially sensitive as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd, approaches its conclusion.

The entire Minneapolis-St Paul region was already on edge as a result, and tension was only heightened earlier this week by the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center on the outskirts of Minneapolis.

For months, the couple’s fence has been a magnet for people to drop off flowers, leave balloons or just swing by to take pictures or to thank them, in what has largely been a positive public response, Weyandt, a realtor, said.

“We didn’t want to stir a pot, it wasn’t about angering neighbors or aggravating anyone or trying to get under anyone’s skin,” Weyandt told the Guardian.

“We put this up so we could provoke at least one conversation and help someone get to a different thought level,” he added.

The mural also pays homage to the Black LGBTQ+ population, with the word “lives’’ painted with rainbow colors, especially to represent Black LGBTQ+ people who have been attacked and killed in the US, Weyandt said.

And last fall, Weyandt told the West St Paul Reader: “We feel that it’s our responsibility to lend voice and further legitimacy to our Black and brown brothers and sisters who are literally being murdered in broad daylight, in the middle of the street, in the center of the busiest cities, across America.”

A sign reading &#x002018;stop state terror&#x002019; hangs on a perimeter security fence as protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday.
A sign reading ‘stop state terror’ hangs on a perimeter security fence as protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

However the authorities of West St Paul had other ideas. After the fence message had been up for almost five months, the city sent Weyandt a letter stating that it violated ordinances, or local laws.

“The ordinance Ryan’s fence violates isn’t one about signs; the ordinance is about fences,” said West St Paul city council member Wendy Berry last week.

The fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters.

However, communications Weyandt originally received from the authorities in late November stated that he was in violation of different city laws.

These included one known as the non-commercial signs ordinance, which effectively bars public displays of messages that can be interpreted as political, unless it’s within a specified election cycle, and the signs ordinance which bars signs from being attached to fences.

In a mind-boggling train of events, Weyandt explained that he only recently learned that he was also in violation of the fence ordinance.

The city previously told Weyandt that he had to remove the mural by 11 December, but then gave him an extension due to winter weather conditions in Minnesota.

“Because it was November and it was cold, we didn’t expect them to try to repaint that fence in the cold,” Mayor Dave Napier of West St Paul told the Guardian, adding: “We allowed them until April 15 to remove their sign.”

Since 2017, Weyandt said he and Hainlin have put multiple signs on their fence for long periods without penalty, although they had not painted a mural on the fence before.

“At no point in time prior to the Black Lives Matter verbiage had I received anything from the city,” Weyandt said, adding: “It wasn’t until this particular message came up that they decided to take action.”

Discussions swirl within the city council regarding updating or removing the ordinances.

“The apparent consensus has been to stick with the current sign ordinance,” West St Paul city manager Ryan Schroeder said, adding: “I’m told we have received multiple complaints about the sign.”

But Lisa Eng-Sarne, another city council member, spoke in favor of relaxing the relevant ordinances at the last meeting and said she doesn’t want to ban art from signs.

There have been some direct negative reactions.

The couple have been flipped off and threatened and have endured homophobic comments, Weyandt said.

“We actually left the house for five days … and went to my in-laws. We were afraid that the house was going to get set on fire in the middle of the night and we’d die in the house,” he said.

Council member Dick Vitelli emailed Weyandt to suggest the couple have the mural on the inside instead of the outside of the fence, saying: “You will be in compliance with our ordinance and more importantly you won’t be driving a wedge into our West St Paul community. But it seems like you are having more fun breaking the law and causing chaos.”

The city most recently said the mural had to go by 15 April and the couple has been considering painting the fence black when the weather improves. Meantime, they face a penalty and Weyandt said he was “OK paying some form of fine for the right of expression”.

Then in a twist earlier this month, West St Paul’s Republican former mayor, David Meisinger, painted on his fence two blocks away “Blue Lives Matter”, the pro-police slogan that emerged as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both ultimately face removal but not before a battle of the murals plays out amid simmering tension.

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD prepares locally for Chauvin trial verdict

    Closing arguments will begin today in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, but preparations for protests are also being made in New York City.

  • Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. African park

    Breeding elephants trampled a suspected rhino poacher to death at the weekend in South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, an official said Monday.

  • Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling in Minnesota

    Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

  • Maxine Waters must be removed from office: Former congressional opponent

    Joe Collins, a Navy veteran who ran against Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., in November argues that she is 'very dangerous' and her actions and rhetoric are 'absolutely irresponsible.'

  • Elephants trample suspected poacher to death in South African national park

    Rangers at Kruger National Park in South Africa on Saturday discovered the "badly trampled" body of a suspected poacher who wasn't able to escape a herd of elephants. Kruger is one of South Africa's largest game reserves, home to elephants, rhinos, lions, leopards, and buffalos. On Saturday, park rangers spotted three suspected poachers, and were able to capture one. He told the rangers one of his companions ran into a herd of elephants, and he wasn't sure if the man made it out alive. Later, the man's injured body was found. Rangers are still trying to find a third suspect who sustained an eye injury while being chased. The three men are suspected of trying to poach rhinos, officials said, and during their investigation, rangers have discovered an axe and rifle. "The campaign against poaching is the responsibility of all of us," Gareth Coleman, managing executive of Kruger National Park, said in a statement. "It threatens many livelihoods, destroys families, and takes much-needed resources to fight crime, which could be used for creating jobs and development." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken officeDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Namibian court denies entry to gay couple's surrogate daughters

    Phillip Lühl was told he must take a paternity test before returning home with his new-born twins.

  • Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

    U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a temporary restraining order Friday prohibiting police at the protests in Brooklyn Center from arresting journalists or using force against them, including flash-bang grenades, nonlethal projectiles, pepper spray and batons, unless they know the person committed a crime. The order also prohibits police from forcing reporters to disperse along with the rest of the crowd and from seizing their equipment.

  • Top plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

    Top plays from Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/18/2021

  • In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

    As protests intensified in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a group of Black men joined the crowd intent on keeping the peace and preventing protests from escalating into violence.

  • A Black deaf woman says her kids are 'traumatized' after she was handcuffed in front of them and they were told by police to interpret commands to their mother

    Police questioned Andrea "Dre" Hollingsworth, and told her 11-year-old daughters to interpret commands to their mother while she was detained.

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dominated by ‘Detective Conan’ in China Opening Weekend

    Japanese animation “Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet” led both “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the debut of the 4K remastered “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” this weekend at the China box office. Although the “Fellowship” re-release should have been a headlining event, the film’s roll-out was bungled when Chinese authorities left just […]

  • Mexican president to propose extension of welfare programs to curb migration

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he plans to propose his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden an extension of one of his key welfare programs to Central America to help curb immigration. "What I want to propose is that the program Sembrando Vida is implemented in Central America," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from Palenque in southern Mexico. One of Lopez Obrador's key welfare programs, Sembrando Vida aims to provide Mexicans with work and support the country's agriculture.

  • Georgia's Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022

    President Joe Biden called Georgia's new voting law an “atrocity.” “These are laws that respond to an increase in voting by people of color,” Abrams told The Associated Press recently. The approach demonstrates how Abrams, a former and potentially future candidate for governor, is navigating the politics in the new battleground.

  • India's COVID 2nd wave is a tsunami, and it's taking a grim toll

    Vicious 2nd wave of infections leaves bodies piling up as oxygen, vaccines and hospital beds run short, and a "double mutant" strain stokes global fears.

  • Indian Action Star Vidyut Jammwal Moves Into Producing; Actor Talks Launching Action Hero Films Banner To Make Diverse Content

    EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal’s rise to fame has been a remarkably rapid one. He only made his screen debut in 2011, taking largely glorified extra or stuntman roles in films as he sought his break. “I wasn’t the bad guy, I was the guy next to the bad guy,” as he puts it. Flash forward ten […]

  • Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones calls on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

    "Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term," Jones said. "My goodness, have we not learned our lesson?"

  • At Brooklyn Center food giveaway, kindness and humanity come first

    Rachel Nelson stood near a giant grill on the lawn of the Kenyan Community Seventh-day Adventist Church in Brooklyn Center on Saturday afternoon. Cars stretched down N. Humboldt Avenue. About 80,000 pounds of donated food was stacked nearby, alongside 20,000 pounds of supplies: toothpaste, toilet paper, laundry detergent and feminine products. Another 46,000 pounds of food was about to arrive. ...

  • Biden confronts eroded credibility on climate action and Paris agreement

    The biggest hurdle for President Biden in winning new emissions reduction commitments at this week's White House summit is America's on-again, off-again history of climate change efforts. Why it matters: The global community is off course to meet the temperature targets contained in the Paris Climate Agreement. The White House wants the summit Thursday and Friday to begin to change that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Paris agreement called for warming to be limited to "well below 2 degrees" Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, relative to preindustrial levels. However, the world is currently on course for 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming, which raises the odds of potentially disastrous consequences.The big picture: The U.S. has been playing a game of "red light, green light" on climate change for decades. The country played a leading role in brokering the Kyoto Protocol in 1995, but walked away from that agreement in 2001. Then the U.S. helped spearhead talks on the Paris agreement during Barack Obama's presidency, only to leave that agreement under Donald Trump and rejoin when Biden took office.Considering this timeline, other countries — including China, which is by far the world's top emitter today — question the word of the Biden administration when it says the U.S. is fully committed to climate action.Some Chinese leaders have recently signaled they don't see the U.S. as being in a strong position to prod it to cut emissions after walking away from Paris.For example, on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said of the U.S. return to the Paris agreement: "Its return is by no means a glorious comeback but rather the student playing truant getting back to class."Quick take: Kelly Sims Gallagher, a Tufts University professor who helped broker a climate deal with China during the Obama administration, tells Axios the U.S. has a lot of work to do. "Trust was broken when the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement," she said. "The way to rebuild the trust is for this Administration to first explain how the United States will achieve its Paris target and then also provide a concrete plan for enhancing ambition by 2030."Context: The White House summit will be a major test of just how much credibility the U.S. lost on the global stage, and specifically within the uniquely fraught realm of climate negotiations, when Trump walked away from Paris and worked to gut domestic efforts to cut emissions. Driving the news: The Biden administration wants countries to agree this week to cut emissions significantly by 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050. Scientists have shown that in order to keep the Paris agreement's most stringent temperature target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming in play, emissions must be slashed deeply by 2030. The U.S. is expected to unveil an emissions reduction commitment on the order of a 50% emissions cut relative to 2005 levels by 2030, but it's unclear how many other nations will announce anything new ahead of November's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Yes, but: Even if the talks are successful, it's unknown whether new emissions targets will actually happen, considering the lack of an enforcement mechanism to punish countries that don't live up to their word. University of Washington statistician Adrian Raftery, who has analyzed how nations are not on track to meet even existing commitments, said the targets are "somewhat untethered from what's likely to occur."The intrigue: The joint communique released by the U.S. and China Saturday night indicates that there may be a window for progress between the world's top two emitters, despite the tensions in that relationship overall. What they're saying: Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank official who advises the U.N. secretary-general, said policy makers will be looking to the U.S. to back up whatever new targets it offers with a detailed plan on how to get there.“The credibility is all wrapped up with actions not words," said Kyte, now the dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. "All eyes are on the plan.”Ben Geman contributed to this story.Go deeper: U.S. and China agree to take joint climate actionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NBA champion Rasheed Wallace takes Sixers over Nets to make NBA Finals

    Former NBA champion Rasheed Wallace is picking the Philadelphia 76ers to make the NBA Finals.

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

    Three individuals, suspected of attempting to poach rhinos, were trying to outrun park rangers when they encountered a breeding herd of elephants.