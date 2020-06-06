Black Lives Matter logo painted on streets near White House seen from space

A logo written in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign on the streets near the White House, can be seen from space.

The words were written on two blocks of 16th Street in bright yellow letters, on the orders of Washington DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser. The decision was taken amid protests over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

The Democratic politician also ordered that the section of the street where the logo is written was renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza”, and accompanied by a new street sign.

While the words would be difficult to miss for anyone walking along this part of the nation’s capital, they were also viewable from space.

An image released on Twitter Planet Labs, a California-based company that operates more than 120 satellites to provide close to real-time images, showed the words clearly.





