Will the Black Lives Matter movement finally put an end to Confederate flags and statues?

The national protest movement that has erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death has rekindled a fire under the cultural tinderbox known as the American Confederacy.

In the past week, public officials, military leaders and sports executives have made moves to take down Confederate statues and ban the Confederate flag, iconography that remains inextricably linked to the Southern cause that launched the Civil War: the preservation of a way of life anchored to slavery.

While such efforts have flared in recent years, historians say the Black Lives Matter protest movement once again sweeping the nation after Floyd's death has catapulted the issue to a place of unprecedented visibility that is likely to have lasting effects. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, was pinned to the ground by officers after being accused of passing a fake $20 bill at a grocery store. In a video of the encounter, Floyd gasped for breath as officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“We’re in another world now, the mask is off in terms of these things being symbols of slavery,” says Stephanie McCurry, professor of American history at Columbia University in New York City and author of “Confederate Reckoning: Power and Politics in the Civil War South.” “I don’t think there’s any going back from this moment.”

The reckoning has been swift when compared to a patchwork of past efforts.

In 2015, after avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine parishioners in Charleston, South Carolina, the Confederate flag — also known as the Rebel Flag — was removed from the statehouse grounds.

Two years later, a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of one protester resulted in calls to tear down statues of Confederate leaders, but conservative local politicians largely managed to keep the statues in place.

"This to me seems to be a really simple fight. And the fact that it is so hard for us is an indication that we have a very, very, very long way to go," says former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu. "It's hard for people to change. Racism is a painful sickness this country has dealt with for a very long time."

In 2015, Landrieu made national headlines as he successfully argued for removing statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P. G. T. Beauregard, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis. He says the obstacles he faced shows how effectively the Confederacy's supporters were able to obscure their support of slavery by instead making the war into a "noble cause."

"Underneath all of that was the premise that black people were inferior to white people," he says. "These monuments and these flags, although they are symbols, are up there because of an attitude of white supremacy and a bias toward the very simple notion that is utterly and completely wrong, that African Americans are not equal, and are less than."

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans. Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a proposal by Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Recent events have generated changes at a comparatively breakneck pace.

This week alone saw statues taken down in Jacksonville, Florida, and Indianapolis, while an iconic statue of Southern General Robert E. Lee was ordered removed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as protesters in his state toppled other symbols of Confederate leaders.