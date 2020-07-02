Black Lives Matter: We must live up to Declaration of Independence’s promise

The United States will mark July 4 — our Independence Day — against a backdrop of crisis. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its assault on our nation and our world, we have embarked on a national reckoning on racial equity following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and all of the Black people who have died unjustly in our country.

We believe that reckoning could benefit from the nuanced principles laid out in our founding document, the Declaration of Independence. The document, which makes the original case for the founding of our republic, holds that all Americans are equal and entitled to the rights of liberty.

We believe the United States has not always lived up to this creed — in both intention and action — to fully embrace the notions of universal equality and liberty the Declaration so eloquently embodies. The time has come to finally address these failures.

As our country moves forward toward our November general election, we further believe the Declaration provides guidance to our national conversation and that "certain facts that [can be] submitted to a candid world" about the leadership of President Donald Trump. Using the language penned by the signers to outline their desires to separate from King George III, we offer some interpretations through the annotations outlined below.

In Congress, July 4, 1776.

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

Signing of the Declaration of Independence More

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.