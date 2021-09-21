Black Lives Matter protester shouts anti-gay slurs at NYC restaurant protest

Matthew Miller
·3 min read

A Black Lives Matter protester was captured on video shouting anti-gay remarks at a Guardian Angel during a Monday protest prompted by the arrest of three black women at a Manhattan restaurant.

A protester, wearing a black tank top and black mask, shouted "suck d***" in the face of a man, identified as Patrol Lead for the Guardian Angels Joshua Penner, 77WABC News reported.

"Oh, that's very open of you. ... You don't like gay people?" Penner was seen asking the protester calmly.

CHARLOTTESVILLE TO TAKE DOWN CONFEDERATE STATUES

"I love gay people," the protester responded, then continued to use anti-gay remarks toward Penner.

Other protesters began shouting at Penner, with one yelling, "Why are you here?" repeatedly at Penner.

When protesters told Penner to leave, he refused. "No, I'm not going to leave. I live here," he said.


"He withstood a lot of verbal abuse and physical threatening," said Guardian Angels Leader and New York Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. "He stood there and didn't get sucked into the cursing, finger-pointing, and harassment. All they do is sell wolf tickets in order to fall into their trap.

"They were there to cause trouble. ... That's all they ever do is cause trouble," Silwa added.

The Guardian Angels are a nonprofit community-based group founded in New York City by Sliwa in 1979 that is dedicated to defending inner-city communities against crime. They conduct safety patrols lead by volunteers who "are thoroughly trained in protection of self and others," according to the group's website.

The protest occurred at Carmine's Italian Restaurant, where three tourists from Texas were arrested and charged after a fight broke out over vaccine cards and admission to eat at the restaurant, according to reports.

The three women, all of whom were black, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, and Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, claim the hostess used racist language when she barred other members of their party who did not present vaccination cards. The women were charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The owner of Carmine's, Jeffrey Bank, denies that his hostess used any racist language in carrying out the citywide mandate requiring restaurants to ask for proof of vaccination.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Three women brutally attacked our hostess without provocation, got arrested and charged for their misconduct, and then, over the last several days, had their lawyer falsely and grossly misrepresent their acts of wanton violence in a cynical attempt to try to excuse the inexcusable," Bank said in a statement.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the BLM Greater New York for a comment but did not receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New York City, Black Lives Matter, Protests

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Black Lives Matter protester shouts anti-gay slurs at NYC restaurant protest

