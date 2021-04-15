Black Lives Matter rally in Dayton protests Daunte Wright killing in Minnesota

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 15—About a dozen people gathered Wednesday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter rally in Dayton.

The group met for less than an hour in the field next to the old Dayton Unit NAACP building in the 1500 block of West Third Street.

Donald Domineck, chairman of the Midwest Region Chapter of the New Black Panther Party, said the rally was for Black Lives Matter Dayton to stand in concert with other groups across the country protesting the killing of Black men and women by police.

"This is just basically to let people know that we are disgruntled and discouraged with the latest shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota," he said.

Wright, 20, was an unarmed Black man shot and killed Sunday by police following a traffic stop. The officer said she was going to stun him with her Taser, but instead pulled out her duty weapon and shot him one time. Her action was a mistake, according to the police chief; he and the veteran officer resigned Tuesday.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that the officer has been charged in Wright's death.

"Even in cases where there is gray area, we know that there is a problem with how Black men in particular are approached by police," Domineck said. "So even if the Minnesota police department comes back and says it's an accident, is what they're saying, there's still some concerns because of the ways Black men are profiled and the way they're approached."

The Black Lives Matter movement promotes social justice and racial equality. In Dayton, there were past rallies following the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Both were unarmed and killed by police.

Recommended Stories

  • Polish leader urges U.S. to show democracy’s resilience in wake of Jan. 6

    Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency and the Jan. 6 Capitol assault are signals that people are “less enamored” by democracy, a former Polish foreign minister who has the ear of the White House and Congress tells Axios.Why it matters: Radosław Sikorski, currently a member of the European Parliament, said it’s critical that democratic countries like the U.S. now showcase their resilience to the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“You had a heart attack," Sikorski said, "and it’s a signal you need to change your lifestyle.”The solution is to make the political system more representative, especially in the Senate.What they're saying: “We can only stand up to populists and to authoritarians around the world when our own house is more or less in order,” Sikorski told Axios, speaking about the United States and the European Union.Sikorski is no political bystander. Besides heading foreign affairs for a central European nation that was the scene of some of World War II's most gruesome battles and atrocities, he's currently chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the U.S.Sikorski visited the White House and Capitol Hill during a trip to the U.S. this week.He offered his opinion on those issues in private meetings with senior members of the White House and U.S. senators.During an interview, Sikorski recommended considering governance like it's a business.Part of why communism collapsed, he said, is because democracy outperformed."We need to show the world, including our democratic allies, that democracies can retain this ability to remake themselves ... and that they can provide a rising standard of living for the population." One facet of this for the US. is signaling its rivalry with China loudly, and sending a message to allies like Turkey, Poland and Hungary."Either you're with us — including your rule of law and politics inside your own country — or you will be easy pickings for the other side," he said.On Putin, Sikorski encouraged President Biden to continue to be tough on the Russian president while he dispatches more troops to the Ukrainian border.It would be premature to enact sanctions now, Sikorski said, but Biden "started well with clarity and truth" and should make clear exactly what the United States would do if Russia increases its encroachment. Among those options are supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, imposing an embargo on the import of oil and gas and sanctioning oligarchs."All of that put together, I think, would inconvenience President Putin a bit," Sikorski said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Private firm’s offer to manage city utilities in NC needs a strong dose of sunlight

    More Scrutiny needed before cities turn their utilities over to a private operator

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Column: Matsuyama goes from inspiration to Masters champion

    The idea was to create golfing heroes, not necessarily a Masters champion. Hideki Matsuyama is now both. “I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National,” Matsuyama said on the night before he became Japan's first Masters champion.

  • How did they create 'Mulan's' massive Imperial City? Think giant digital Lego kit

    The Oscar-nominated visual effects team scanned a huge physical building, chopped the images into basic architectural elements and then mixed and matched to create its city.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Idaho House approves bill to ban city mask mandates; Senate waits for budget bills

    The bill backed by most Republicans would declare any disaster declaration void if a government entity enforces the wearing of masks.

  • China Eclipses Terrorist Groups as Top U.S. Security Threat, Intelligence Chiefs Say

    Workers unload vaccine doses from an Air China flight during the arrival of a new batch of Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19 at El Salvador International Airport in La Paz, El Salvador, on March 28, 2021. The national security threats that top intelligence officials laid out for lawmakers on Wednesday were dominated by China’s efforts to expand its global influence and the “cascading crises” and “looming disequilibrium” facing the Biden Administration as existing security challenges are exacerbated by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The report details Washington’s shifting priorities, as evidenced by President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, with the U.S. turning from its fight against international terrorism to countering China, Russia and Iran, as well as increased attention on domestic extremism, climate change, cyber threats, and transnational organized crime.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Animal experts say new Tesla factory could harm wild horses, as it used animals to tempt people to Nevada base

    Electric car manufacturer touted proximity to animals as a perk of working at new factory

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • ‘It should be murder’: Brooklyn Center reacts to manslaughter charges against Daunte Wright shooting officer

    ‘I would be happy if they just take another look to see if there’s anything else than can be brought. That is what happened with George Floyd’

  • World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday before shedding gains that anticipated a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, fueled by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation heating up as economies reopen.

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference