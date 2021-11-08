Black Louisiana Police Officer Charged After Allegedly Tasing Suspect Who Hurled Racial Slur at Him and Refused to Comply with His Orders

Timothy Miller, a Black Louisiana police officer, has been charged with aggravated battery and malfeasance in officer for allegedly tasing a suspect who called him a racial slur during a September arrest.

According to legal documents obtained by KNOE-TV, Miller was arrested and charged “in connection with Miller’s use of a Taser on a suspect during an arrest on September 24, 2021,” the City of Monroe said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 29.

Timothy Miller/ Ouachita Correctional Center/Stock Photo

During the encounter, Miller reportedly repeatedly asked the suspect, whose identity has not yet been made public, to get into his patrol vehicle. However, the individual refused and attempted to give their phone to a nearby person, the report stated.

Miller then allegedly drew out his Taser and the suspect got into the car and began using racial slurs toward the officer. In response, Miller reportedly tased the person. It’s still not known what exactly was said to the cop after the suspect sat inside the vehicle.

The News-Star reported that the law enforcement officer was subsequently placed on a three-day leave on Sept. 27, while Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted its investigation into Miller’s use of force.

Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan said in the statement that although he acknowledged the difficulties of the job, and the challenging situations they face “every time they put on the uniform and are forced to react in tense, evolving circumstances,” he expects “nothing less than the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from our officers in the performance of their duties.”

He added, “I will continue to hold officers accountable to these standards and take action where necessary to ensure that those standards are met.”

Mayor Friday Ellis echoed those sentiments in a statement to the news station. “I support the hard work and dedication of our officers who devote their lives to ensuring the safety of ours, but I expect all officers to operate within the bounds of the law. When officers step outside those bounds, they, like any other citizen, will be held accountable.”

As of Friday, Oct. 29, Miller had been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center, and bail was not set as of 1 p.m.