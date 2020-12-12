Black man, 22, shot dead by police in Texas

Joshua Feast was targeted by La Marque police officer as a person of interest connected to a previous shooting in the Texas area

Joshua Feast, a resident of La Marque, Texas, was shot and killed by police on Wednesday. ABC 13 reports that Feast had been targeted by La Marque Police as a person who may have been connected to a previous shooting in the area.

The shooting took place in front of Feast’s uncle’s home, where he had been staying. According to a neighbor, a police car drove made a U-turn back towards the house after passing it and called out to Feast. At the time, the neighbor stated that Feast, 22, was moving a car after speaking with the mother of his child when the cop called his name out.

Joshua Feast (Credit: KTRK/screenshot)

The neighbor told ABC 13 that the officer offered no help to Feast after he was shot. “I came outside and overheard the officer saying, ‘Talk to me, Josh. Talk to me, talk to me.’ As if he sees him fading away without trying to render aid or at least help him.”

According to Click 2 Houston News, the officer, identified as Jose Santos, shot Feast after he vacated his vehicle and started to run. Feast’s uncle says he was hit in the back. The Galveston County Daily News says that officer Santos has been put on administrative leave. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office now investigating the shooting. Chief Deputy Darrell Isaacks reported that Feast may have had a weapon on him when he was shot.

La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson says that officer Santos was investigating gunshots heard in that area previous and that Feast had been seen in the area and was a person of interest in the on-going investigation. La Marque Mayor Pro Tem Keith Bell, also made a statement regarding the shooting:

“It is definitely a sad day in our community. I wanted to also say that this is a tragedy to our community as well. I do not believe that there is any member of our community that would not call this a tragedy simply because a young person in our community, in our city has lost their life unexpectedly.”

