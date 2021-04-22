Black man Andrew Brown Jr. fatally shot by N.C. sheriff's deputy serving search warrant
A Black man was fatally shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy in Elizabeth City, northeast of Raleigh, on Wednesday, igniting protests in the local community.
Details: Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said at a news briefing the State Bureau of Investigation was investigating the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., which happened about 8:30 a.m as deputies were serving a search warrant.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
He did not give details on the warrant, the reason it was issued, or the circumstances of the shooting. But body cameras were active and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, Wooten said.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said at the briefing that authorities wanted "accurate answers, not fast answers."
What's happening: Over 200 people rallied with Brown's family at the shooting scene and later the sheriff's office, blocking traffic in the city's main street as they demanded police release the footage, AP reports.
Of note: A day earlier, a Columbus police officer fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl — just before the verdict was announced in the Minneapolis murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, and as the nation grapples with police reform.
Police said she was threatening two other girls with a knife.
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.