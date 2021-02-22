Black man arrested for walking on icy Texas street has charges dropped
A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas.
Just one year ago, America had no idea. The coronavirus still felt like a foreign problem, even as U.S. authorities recorded the country’s first known death from the virus. Precisely a year later, America is hurtling toward a horrifying milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.
A new post-election report found that not canvassing in person because of pandemic restrictions was "really devastating," the state Democratic Party chair said.
An unprecedented winter storm caused pipes and valves as well as tanks to freeze and burst which caused damage to homes all across the state.
Survey finds 46 per cent of GOP voters would defect if ex-president formed new venture
On Monday, it falls to Judge Merrick Garland to start to answer them. Biden's nominee for attorney general faces questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee on cases and topics that are largely inherited but no less relevant because of that. Garland himself is cognizant of the larger significance of the moment, even leaving aside the off fact that this same committee refused to even consider his nomination to the Supreme Court five years ago.
Britain will on Monday call for the United Nations to be given "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the Chinese region. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will also mark Britain's return to the U.N. Human Rights Council as a voting member by condemning the rights record of fellow council members China and Russia and will raise concerns about Myanmar and Belarus, his office said.
L.A. prosecutors charged the skateboarding star and four other people for hosting parties that were potential superspreader events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon was arrested Friday on for resisting an officer after being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Leroy Kennedy is suing the city of Chicago after being allegedly attacked by two police officers during a false arrest. CNN reports that body camera footage from the arresting officers shows what happened during the attack. Kennedy’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the city and the two officers for being subjected to a false arrest, violating his due process, and use of excessive force, along with four other charges.
A conversation with the former president about the Affordable Care Act — what went right, what went wrong, and why.
A leader of the far-right "Oath Keepers" group charged in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots said she was in Washington on Jan. 6 to provide security for legislators and meet with Secret Service agents, according to a court filing. Jessica Watkins, 38, is one of nine associates of the anti-government group charged with conspiring to storm the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors said Watkins entered the Capitol building illegally.
David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude. As Delucia and his wife prepared for the worst, people in this Denver suburb reacted in horror as huge pieces of the engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on a sports fields and on streets and lawns, just missing one home and crushing a truck.
Iran will begin restricting the ability of United Nations nuclear inspectors to monitor Tehran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, an interim deal reached this weekend between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency allowing inspectors to continue their work for up to three months will expire in the middle of campaigning for Iran's next president.
Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is the man to drain the Washington swamp – as Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee”. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the Republican party. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol attack of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. But polling of those left shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him and not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol riot and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. Republicans who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way by the grass roots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on the party is clear. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol riot. Scalise told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be plowed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”
Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.
Former “Fifty Shades” star Jamie Dornan shows off zany comedic chops in “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s new comedy.
Longtime producer for ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ James Golden, also known as Bo Snerdley, offers reflections on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
United Airlines Flight 328 had to make an emergency landing Saturday after its right engine blew apart just after takeoff.
HOUSTON — Randy Calazans is one of the hottest commodities in Texas right now. He’s a plumber. The winter weather nightmare that swept through the state last week cut off power and heat to millions of homes that were never designed for frigid temperatures. Up and down the state, people were driven from their homes, or came back to find them badly damaged, by pipes and valves and tanks that froze and burst. So when the snow started to defrost and the sun made a coveted return, plumbers were suddenly like roofers after a hurricane: Everybody seemed to need one, all at once. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At One Call Plumbing, the plumbing business where Calazans works, employees have been answering the phones nonstop in a small office with sprawling maps of Houston on the walls. The owner, Edgar Connery, said he had been in the business for nearly 40 years and had never seen a crush like this after other natural disasters. Some other companies had gotten so swamped that they stopped answering the phone at all. Calazans returned to work in the field Thursday, going from one customer’s house to another, mainly to size up the damage. Simple problems he repairs on the spot if he can. But some houses will need major work, and may even have to be re-piped completely; those must be left for the weeks ahead. Obtaining the materials to get even the simple jobs done is a growing problem, Calazans said: Waiting in line at a supply house could tie him up for hours, but when he tried picking up a few things at Home Depot, the shelves were bare. “I’m literally just burning through supplies,” he said. With power largely restored and temperatures back to the more seasonable 60s and 70s, Texans continued to grapple Sunday with the state’s continuing water crisis. Some reservoirs in the state were refilling again after nearly being drained by all of the burst water mains, leaking pipes, and faucets that were left running to keep from freezing. Austin was still under a boil-water notice as pressure gradually built back up toward normal in its water system, which was knocked out by the power failures. Austin Water said in a statement Sunday that once pressure was restored, the water would have to be tested before being deemed safe to drink, which can take several days. Houston had restored pressure to its system by Sunday morning, and lifted its boil-water notice in the afternoon. The full magnitude of the damage left behind by the cold snap is still emerging, but the state already knows it needs more plumbers in a hurry. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said that the state will grant provisional licenses to out-of-state plumbers and will waive fees and certain other requirements for plumbers with lapsed licenses who want to renew them. Calazans, 35, stressed the importance of having repair work handled by a qualified professional, even in the aftermath of a disaster. He recalled with disgust some of the dodgy, off-the-books work he had come across over the years. “You don’t just want anybody doing plumbing,” he said. He has more experience with hard winter weather than many Texans. He and his wife moved to the Houston area last June from Long Island, seeking greater opportunity than they saw in the locked-down New York suburbs. But Calazans did not escape damage of his own in Texas: A water line broke in his garage, he said, pretty much flooding the space and damaging his gym equipment. When he got to Jared Coyle’s house in the Cinco Ranch area of Houston around noon Friday, debris and insulation sat in a compact pile by the garage. Pipes had burst in the house, damaging several areas, including his daughter’s room and the laundry room. For Coyle, Calazans represented salvation. The plumber, who had first visited the house Thursday, was returning with more supplies in hand to complete the repair. “These homes are not built for the cold down here, and things were not prepared for the extreme cold,” said Coyle, who moved to Houston about 17 years ago. “There’s only so much you can do before you just say, ‘It is what it is, we’ll just deal with what happens and we’ll move forward.’ That’s all you can do.” After major storm systems hit Texas, most of the damage is usually concentrated in urban areas like Houston and Dallas, according to Chris Pilcic, a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance based in Texas. But this time, he said, it’s everywhere. As of Friday, State Farm had received about 18,900 property claims from customers in Texas, most of them related to frozen and broken water pipes, he said. “With this, we’re hearing from customers across the state,” Pilcic said. “There isn’t one area that hasn’t been affected.” And it’s not just Texas: More than 2,100 claims had come in from Louisiana, he said, and hundreds more from other states in the path of the storm like Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Lisa Gochman, another Houston resident on Calazans’ list for Friday, said the portable electric lanterns she bought for hurricane season came in handy when the power went out last week in her two-bedroom condo — that is, until a water leak collapsed part of the ceiling in her guest room, leaving the bed completely covered in rubble. “It’s a hot mess,” she said. “It’s unlivable.” Leaks also appeared in her bathroom and kitchen, she said, and the condo had neither power nor water. So she resorted to couch-surfing for shelter, hoping to eventually move to a hotel or a short-term rental. “I’m trying to just kind of go with it,” said Gochman, who has lived in the condo for close to 11 years. “I’ve cried a couple times.” Before reaching One Call Plumbing, she said, the earliest availability she could find online for a plumber to come was April 22. After climbing through Gochman’s closet to look into the attic, Calazans said it was possible that there were even more leaks, but he would not be able to tell until her water was turned back on. It might be necessary to re-pipe the whole place, he said, at a cost of about $10,000. Gochman said she was expecting a figure like that, but was not sure how much her insurance would cover. “That’s not even to fix my place up,” Gochman said. “I still have to do carpet, fix the wall. It’s probably going to be $20,000 to $30,000 all together.” Calazans said it was not unusual to arrive at a job expecting to tackle a minor problem, only to discover that much more was wrong. That’s what happened at one house in the Bellaire section on Friday afternoon: One burst pipe revealed another, and then more leaks in a pipe encased in a stucco column. He couldn’t get all of that done in the one visit, after all; he would have to come back another day. He said he expected life to be like that for him for weeks to come: one long 10-hour workday after another, filled with repairs on top of repairs on top of repairs. “It’s the nature of the business,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company
SAN ANTONIO — Carrol Anderson spent much of his life in southeast Texas, where the most feared natural disasters spin up from the Gulf of Mexico during the warm months of hurricane season. But last week, Anderson, a 75-year-old who breathed with the help of oxygen tanks, knew that a different kind of storm was heading his way. To prepare, he ordered a fresh supply of oxygen that his stepdaughter said never arrived. There was a spare tank, however, in the pickup outside his one-story brick house in Crosby, Texas, just northeast of Houston. So when Anderson, an Army veteran who went by Andy, was found dead inside his truck Tuesday, his stepdaughter figured he had gone outside to retrieve it. His main tank, back in the house, runs on electricity, and the power had gone out the night before as a deadly cold descended on much of Texas. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While the final tally could be much higher, Anderson was among at least 58 people who died in storm-affected areas stretching to Ohio, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, car crashes, drownings, house fires and hypothermia. In Galveston County, along the Texas Gulf Coast, the authorities said two residents had died from exposure to the cold and one person from possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Four other deaths remained under investigation and were possibly linked to the frigid weather. County Judge Mark Henry, the county’s top elected official, said he would have evacuated some of his most vulnerable residents before the winter storm had he known that power outages would plunge the county into darkness for a few days. He said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, had warned only of rolling blackouts. Instead, most residents were without power for at least 48 hours. “We would have been happy to order an evacuation if we’d been told Sunday the power was going to go out and stay out for four days,” he said, noting the county is more accustomed to ordering evacuations before hurricanes. A spokeswoman for ERCOT said Friday that the surge in demand stressed the power grid, a crisis so dire that the “local utilities were not able to rotate the outages.” At its height, about 4 million Texans were without power this week as temperatures plummeted to the teens and single digits. About 165,000 remained without electricity on Friday, though millions were still without running water or under notices to boil their tap water. Still, there were signs of relief. In hard-hit Austin, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Friday that more than 1 million gallons of water would arrive over the next two days. The city plans to set up distribution centers, and Cronk said water would be delivered to the city’s most vulnerable citizens, such as older people and those without homes. Greg Meszaros, the director of Austin’s water utility, said he expected that most residents would have their water pressure restored over the weekend. Boil water advisories should be lifted sometime next week, he said. Coming into clearer view were the dimensions of a public health crisis exacerbated by poverty, desperation and, in some cases, a lack of understanding of cold-weather safety. Texas hospitals and health providers saw more than 700 visits related to carbon monoxide poisoning between Monday and Wednesday. Thayer Smith, division chief with the Austin Fire Department, said his city had seen dozens of incidents of toxic exposure from people burning charcoal in their homes. The weather also hampered the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House on Friday said 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines had been held up because of snowstorms across the country, creating a backlog affecting every state and throwing off the pace of vaccination appointments over the next week. In Texas, hospitals spent the week grappling with burst pipes, power outages and acute water shortages, making it difficult to care for patients. In Abilene, authorities said a man died at the Hendrick Medical Center after he was unable to get dialysis treatment at the site. Large amounts of filtered water, in addition to electricity and heat, are required to properly provide care for dialysis patients, and water at the hospital was shut down, said Cande Flores, the Abilene fire chief. Flores said that at least four people had died in Abilene as a result of the state power grid failure, including a homeless man who died from exposure to the cold, a 60-year-old man who was found dead in his home and an 86-year-old woman whose daughter found her frozen in her backyard. Elsewhere in the state, a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home in a rural community south of San Antonio, where he lived alone. He did not have electricity, and the authorities said his bedroom was 35 degrees when they found him. In Houston, an Ethiopian immigrant died in her idling car, which was parked in her garage, where she sat while charging her phone. The woman, Etenesh Mersha, was talking to a friend when she started to feel tired. “She tried to drink water,” said Negash Desta, a relative by marriage to Mersha. “After she told her friend she couldn’t talk anymore, there was no response after that.” The friend tried to call the police in Houston but did not have an address, Desta said. The friend turned to Facebook, where she found Desta. Hours later, he eventually received a message about what had happened and alerted the police. They found an entire family, poisoned. “When they get in, they found the mother and daughter were just dead and the son and father alive. They had all fainted,” he said, adding that the car had still been running. The daughter, Rakeb Shalemu, was 7 years old. Mersha’s husband and 8-year-old son were hospitalized. Desta said that the husband has since been released and that the boy, Beimnet Shalemu, was still in the intensive critical unit. Near Houston in Conroe, Texas, an 11-year-old boy, Cristian Pineda, was found dead in his bed on Monday morning. His family had no power the night before, and the parents, the boy and his siblings had huddled together in one bedroom, Lt. James Kelemen of the Conroe Police Department said Friday. Like Anderson and Mersha and her family, Cristian was the focus of a hastily assembled GoFundMe page. It requested donations to cover the expenses of his burial in Honduras, where his family is from. It had raised more than $38,000 as of Friday afternoon. The page showed a picture of a boy in a thin red hoodie, smiling and standing in the snow. On Tuesday, while Anderson’s wife was mopping up their living room after a frozen pipe burst, he walked to the garage to try to get a generator going, hoping he could help clean up with a Shop-Vac. His wife would not know until later that he had walked to his truck in search of oxygen, said his stepdaughter, Brandi Campanile. It was 19 degrees. His spare oxygen tank, it would turn out, was empty. “He was trying to get oxygen and it was just a losing battle,” Campanile said Friday. “Texas is not meant to handle freezing temperatures. It’s not something that happens out here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company