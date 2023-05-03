Black man dies after New York subway rider puts him in chokehold

Photograph: GEA Stock/Alamy

A 30-year-old Black man who was reportedly acting erratically died on Monday after being put in a chokehold by another rider on the New York subway.

The confrontation took place as an F train traveling north reached the Broadway-Lafayette station in SoHo.

Video footage captured by Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist, and shared on Facebook, showed the man, clad in a white shirt, kicking as he was held down by passengers.

Another rider, described in local reports as a 24-year-old former US marine, held the man in a chokehold, legs wrapped around the man’s body.

A voice could be heard calling for police while the restrained man attempted to shove away another rider who held his arms, saying the rider holding the man’s neck was not squeezing.

As seen on the video, the hold lasted two minutes and 55 seconds before the man was released.

Crime rates on the New York subway, a subject of concern following high-profile incidents and killings, have fallen in recent months. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, and the state governor, Kathy Hochul, claim heightened police presence as a contributing factor.

Vazquez, who wrote on Facebook that he was on his way to a date in Yonkers when he saw the incident, told the New York Times the man began yelling at passengers as he boarded the train.

Vasquez described a “very tense situation”, in which it was unclear how the man would act.

“‘I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up,’” Vasquez said the man yelled. “‘I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die.’”

Paramedics took the man to Lenox Hill hospital, where he was later declared dead. Police took the rider who put the man in a chokehold into custody. He was released without charges.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the New York police department told the Guardian the investigation was “ongoing” and neither the man who died nor the other riders involved had been identified.

The dead man’s next of kin needed to be notified before information was released, police said.