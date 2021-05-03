A Black man who was enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bobby Paul Edwards
This undated photo provided by the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C shows Bobby Paul Edwards. J. Reuben Long Detention Center via AP

  • In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years in prison for enslaving an employee.

  • Edwards coerced John Christopher Smith into working 100 hours a week without pay.

  • An appellate court recently ruled that Smith is entitled to $546,000 in restitutions.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An intellectually disabled man who was enslaved by a restaurant owner in South Carolina for five years should be awarded $546,000, a court ruled.

In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards, who owned the J&J Cafeteria in Conway, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of forced labor for "coercing an African-American man with an intellectual disability to work extensive hours at a restaurant for no pay," and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department said in a press release at the time.

As part of the settlement, Edwards was also ordered to pay back John Christopher Smith $273,000 in unpaid wages and overtime compensation.

Edwards forced Smith to work over 100 hours a week without pay. He would also beat him with a belt, fists, and pots and pans.

On April 21, 2020, the Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that Smith was entitled to double that amount, which would be $546,000.

The court said the district court did not properly account for federal labor laws when it made the decision on compensation.

"Minimum wages and overtime compensation must be paid on a current basis as work is done, such that an employee receives the prescribed compensation without delay. When an employer fails to pay those amounts, the employee suffers losses, which includes the loss of the use of that money during the period of delay," the court argued in its filing.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Viewers outraged after twist backfires: 'Single worst idea American Idol has ever had!'

    Twitter was not the Happiest Place Online after the top seven Disney Night's controversial outcome.

  • Boxer Félix Verdejo Turns Himself In After Death of Pregnant Girlfriend

    Boxer Félix Verdejo surrendered to federal authorities in his native Puerto Rico on Sunday, where he’s expected to face a litany of charges.

  • Lowry leads depleted Raptors past Lakers; LeBron exits early

    The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another disappointing loss, this time by the short-handed Toronto Raptors. James left with 6:42 to play as the Raptors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Sunday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said it was a precautionary move to pull James in his second game back after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle.

  • My son, 18, says I should hand over the $1,400 adult-dependent stimulus. He claims it belongs to him. Who’s right?

    ‘I claim him as a dependent on my taxes because I pay more than half of his household expenses (actually all of his expenses)’

  • A man was hospitalized after the porta-potty he was using at the historic Gettysburg battlefield was crushed by a tree

    The porta-potty was crushed by a tree felled by high winds at the site of Little Round Top, Gettysburg, on Friday, volunteer firefighters said.

  • Several 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

    Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster. Other players on the team are alive, too. Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of [more]

  • Dwayne Johnson says he'll 'consider' running for president: 'I have a goal, and an interest and an ambition to unite our country'

    The actor and former wrestler endorsed Biden in 2020 but has described himself as a "political independent and centrist."

  • Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

    The man known for being the teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and killed him has died in prison.

  • Billie Eilish wears lingerie for British Vogue: 'Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin'

    "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me," the 19-year-old says of her dramatic makeover.

  • Michigan family believes their home was a hate crime target

    A Michigan family believes they were targeted for being Black when three white people attempted to break into their home and commit violent crimes. According to Click On Detroit, on April 26, a woman and her two children, ages nine and 13, were at home. The father was at work in Detroit and immediately left once his wife called during the incident.

  • Rams GM Les Snead has COVID, so instead of working from swanky 'Rams House' in Malibu, he's in his garage

    Rams GM Les Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Day 1 of the NFL draft, so instead of working from the "Rams House" in Malibu, he's in his garage.

  • How an American woman lost a bitter custody battle with her Saudi ex and fled the kingdom to save her daughter

    Bethany Vierra made headlines in 2019 when she accused her Saudi ex-husband of using his power as her sponsor to trap her in Saudi Arabia.

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.

  • Record Number of Seattle Police Have Left Department, ‘Morale Is Not Good’

    Seattle police officers are fleeing the department at a record pace: At least 249 people have left the force over the past year alone, according to a new report. The department saw a drop from 1,276 uniformed members at the conclusion of February 2020 to 1,027 by the end of this February, according to a report by Fox News. “Morale is not good, and that’s because we don’t have the political support from our elected officials,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan told Fox News. “And as we’re seeing officers flee this area, it’s a direct result of that lack of political support.” Solan told the outlet that as of last week, 66 officers have left the force so far in 2021. The record decline is a steepening continuation of a pre-existing downward trend in the number of officers on the force in the liberal city. In 2018, the department had 1,367 uniformed officers. Solan said public officials had done an about-face in their support of the police department after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. While Seattle officials had “publicly applauded” SPD as “the model of reform” prior to Floyd’s death, “these same politicians couldn’t run away from us faster” in the aftermath he said. “And that’s not saying that we’re devoid of any kind of fault in the riots post-Floyd due to tactics employed by the department,” Solan said, adding that there were “lessons learned.” He noted that as “hundreds” of Seattle police officers sustained injuries in the riots, elected officials faulted the officers “for being the instigators,” further disheartening members of the force. “I think that the overall anti-police sentiment has really accelerated the separation aspirations by police officers in this city,” he added, referring to retirements or resignations. Earlier this week, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department is at “record lows” with just “1,080 deployable officers.” “This is the lowest I’ve seen our department,” Diaz told KING5. Meanwhile, crime in the city is on the rise: Diaz issued a public memo in January saying that 50 people were murdered last year, a 61 percent increase from the year prior and “the highest number of murders in 26 years.” According to SPD statistics, the city has already seen 1,047 violent crimes this year, with seven murders and 614 aggravated assaults. While Solan and other reports have suggested the city’s anti-police climate has contributed to officers’ decision to leave, the mayor’s office has claimed it has been the result of “ongoing budget uncertainty.” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office told Fox News in a statement that the department has employed “an increased focus on recruitment and retention” but “continues to lose sworn officers at a record pace due to ongoing budget uncertainty.” “Community safety means that we have officers able to respond to 911 calls with more civilian responses, more crisis responses, and more alternatives,” the statement continued. “Based on exit interviews, we know the Council’s threats of continued layoffs or cuts are having a direct impact on decisions to leave the department. Mayor Durkan continues to caution City Council against making additional one-time cuts without addressing hiring and retention of officers, especially diverse officers, to respond to the highest priority calls.”

  • Los Angeles County reports zero new COVID-19 deaths

    Los Angeles County, once a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 313 new cases. County health officials said it's likely the actual numbers were higher due to weekend reporting delays, but by all available metrics Los Angeles and California overall are successfully containing the coronavirus. Public health experts attribute L.A.'s declining numbers in part to the low rate of vaccine hesitancy in California, the Los Angeles Times reports; 46.8 percent of L.A. County's 10 million residents are at least partially vaccinated and 31.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 23,915 deaths, according to a tally by the Times. On Saturday, L.A. County health officials said infections are now at the lowest levels since the pandemic began, and if the daily rate remains below 2 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, most Los Angeles businesses will be able to reopen indoor operations under California's lowest restrictions tier. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructureMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady, Bucs rumors

    Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • Idaho cop whose TikTok mocked LeBron James over his Ma'Khia Bryant comments has raised $300,000

    The cop performed a skit in which he pretended to call James to ask him what he should do when a Black man chased another Black man with a knife.

  • I ate like Warren Buffett for a week - and it was miserable

    Coca-Cola galore, ice cream for breakfast, steak, and no vegetables. Here's what it's like to diet like Warren Buffett.

  • Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News retract reports on FBI Giuliani briefing

    The New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC News issued corrections on Saturday to clarify that Rudy Giuliani did not receive advance warning from the FBI that he was the target of a Russian influence campaign. Why it matters: The corrections, which follow extensive reporting from the outlets to outline Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, come after federal investigators searched Giuliani's apartment last week as part of a probe on whether his Ukraine lobbying on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: "An earlier version of this story, published Thursday, incorrectly reported that One America News was warned by the FBI that it was the target of a Russian influence operation," read the Post's correction. "That version also said the FBI had provided a similar warning to Rudolph W. Giuliani, which he has since disputed. This version has been corrected to remove assertions that OAN and Giuliani received the warnings."According to CNN, NBC said its story "was based on a source familiar with the matter, but a second source now says the briefing was only prepared for Giuliani and not delivered to him, in part over concerns it might complicate the criminal investigation of Giuliani."The backdrop: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence found that Putin "had purview over" the activities of Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, a former associate of Giuliani — which included the two men meeting to discuss Biden's and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine. The FBI was made aware in late 2019 that Giuliani "was the target of a Russian influence operation aimed at circulating falsehoods intended to damage President Biden politically ahead of last year’s election," per the Post, which first reported the story.Giuliani denied any wrongdoing in a statement and argued the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” from the Justice Department, per the Times.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.