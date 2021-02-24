Black man ordered jailed in South Willow Street unrest asks to withdraw guilty plea

Feb. 24—The only person ordered jailed in connection with unrest on South Willow Street in Manchester last June — an 18-year-old Black man — filed papers Wednesday to withdraw his plea bargain, citing disparities between his sentence and those of Whites who participated alongside him.

Lawyers for Antwan Stroud filed a 177-page request with Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker.

Delker last month sentenced Stroud to 30 days in jail and two years probation on a misdemeanor riot charge. Stroud originally was charged with felony riot.

The filing faults the prosecution for not providing information to Stroud about the sentences of both Whites and Blacks arrested at an anti-police protest on South Willow Street days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

It also faults Stroud's defense lawyer and asks that the plea bargain be withdrawn because of ineffective counsel.

Two White adults from suburban towns who faced felony charges have agreed to plea bargains that called for no jail time or probation. A third is awaiting trial.

Stroud found out about the disparities weeks after he pleaded guilty, said his lawyer, Donna Brown.

"He both feels this is important as a social justice matter and also for him too," said Brown, a Manchester lawyer, along with attorney Michael Eaton, representing Stroud without charge.

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the filing, Manchester police brought felony charges against three Whites and Stroud. Brown's filing raises issues with misdemeanor charges leveled against against eight people by Manchester police. Manchester police charged five Whites with disorderly conduct, two Blacks with riot, and one Hispanic man with disorderly conduct and riot.

Manchester police did not return an email seeking comment.

Brown's filing focuses on offers that the prosecutor made to Stroud and Hooksett resident Kyle Toledo, 20. Police arrested both on felony charges. Both were among a small group of people who gathered on South Willow Street for the protest.

At Stroud's urging, Toledo lit a firework and threw it over a crowd of people, the filing reads. Both also approached a police car with others, threatened violence on the officer and spat on the cruiser.

Prosecutors dropped a felony riot charge against Toledo, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, allowed to enroll in Job Corps and ordered to write a letter of apology.

Stroud, who now lives in Colebrook, will have to serve 30 days in jail starting in June.

"Unbeknownst to this Court, the criminal justice system (in this case, all by way of plea agreements) was dealing firmly and seriously only with a Black man; the White protesters — including those like Mr. Toledo who actually took violent action — received only delicate treatment and will live their lives knowing that, so long as a Black man is around when it happens, they will merely be subject to a slap on the wrist for their violent actions," Brown wrote.

Brown wrote that the prosecutor in the case, Assistant County Attorney Thomas Craig, should have told Stroud's former lawyer, Justin Shepherd, about the sentences of others involved in the unrest, and Shepherd should have sought them out. Craig prosecuted all the South Willow Street felonies.

In January, Craig provided the Union Leader with a statement. In part, it read: "It doesn't take much to ignite a crowd into violence ... In order to protect the right of the people to protest peacefully, the criminal justice system needs to deal firmly with those individuals who try to tip that balance over into violence."

Shepherd did not return a phone message requesting comment.

Brown is a veteran defense attorney who served on the team of Michael Addison, a Black man who killed a police officer and is the only person on death row in New Hampshire.

Brown said she hopes Coughlin's office will agree to the motion to withdraw the plea. In doing so, Stroud will face a felony charge of riot.

Conceivably, he could go to trial, but University of New Hampshire Law professor Albert "Buzz" Scherr expects prosecutors will consider a plea bargain that calls for no jail time.

mhayward@unionleader.com