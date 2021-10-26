Black man robbed by white man yelling racial epithets

Oct. 25—A Black man was robbed Saturday night by a white man yelling racial slurs.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Rochester, had been at the Holiday convenience store on Assisi Heights Drive just after midnight early Saturday morning. He left the store and was riding home on his bicycle at about the 2300 block of 19th Street Northwest, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

The man was riding west on 19th Street when a dark-colored 1999-2005 model year SUV also driving west on 19th Street drove straight at him, forcing him to pull over. A passenger in the SUV was holding a crowbar and yelling racial slurs at him.

The victim was hit in the stomach with the crowbar, Moilanen said. Then the robber took the victim's phone, bicycle and wallet, which contained a small amount of cash, debit cards and gift cards.

The victim described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, about 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, clean-shaven and wearing a gray soft-shell jacket. There was no description of the driver, Moilanen said.

The victim had several abrasions from the incident and slight bleeding on his leg, but his injuries were not serious or life-threatening. He did not go to the hospital, Moilanen said.