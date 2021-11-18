Black man wins $650K settlement from South Carolina city after police officer stomped on his head

A South Carolina police officer stomped on the head of a Black man who was unable to lie on the ground due to pins in his leg. Now, that man is walking away with more than half a million dollars.

Clarence Gailyard, 58, has been awarded a $650,000 settlement from Orangeburg, S.C., officials announced Wednesday, along with a promise that the city would establish a citizens’ task force to “provide oversight and guidance with regard to interactions.”

On July 26, Gailyard was walking through town with a stick wrapped in duct tape that he used to wave off dogs. Someone called the police, mistaking the stick for a gun.

Officer David Lance Dukes responded to the call and almost immediately pointed his own gun at Gailyard, then ordered him to lie face-down on the ground.

Gailyard, who had pins in his hip and leg from a car accident years earlier, was unable to do so.

Body camera footage shows Dukes stomp on the back of Gailyard’s head, pushing him onto the ground in a parking lot.

“When an officer falls short of these expectations and conducts themselves in ways unbecoming to their department and the City, that officer must and will be held accountable,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said in a statement Wednesday, but argued that the “vast majority” of the city’s police officers “do their jobs with honor and ensure that the citizens they are entrusted to protect and serve are treated fairly and with respect.”

Dukes was fired two days after the incident and has since been charged with felony first-degree assault and battery.

“Mr. Gailyard is pleased to put this very troubling incident behind him and looks forward to moving on with the rest of his life,” his lawyer, Justin Bamberg, said in a statement.

“We appreciate how quickly Orangeburg city leadership moved to make this right by Mr. Gailyard.”