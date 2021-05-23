Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

  • Tammie Townsend holds a collage of photographs of her eldest son, Willie Jones Jr., 21, with family members, as she speaks about the incident where he was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago, April 27, 2021 at his grandmother's home in Forest, Miss. The collage are in the form of a "D," which played off his nickname, "Duke." A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Tammie Townsend tears up as she speaks about her eldest son, Willie Jones Jr., and his attentiveness and love for his son at the family home in Forest, Miss., April 27, 2021. Jones, was 21 when he was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago. A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Attorney Jill Collen Jefferson speaks about her efforts to bring justice to the family of Willie Jones Jr., 21, who was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago, outside his grandmother's home in Forest, Miss., April 27, 2021. A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alexis Rankin recalls on April 30, 2021, the evening of February 8, 2018, when she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Willie Jones Jr., argued while on their way to her stepfather's home in Scott County, Miss. After a while, Jones, who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O'Bryant, Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alexis Rankin, hugs her oldest son, Peyton Lee, 5, as she recalls the events of the evening of February 8, 2018, when she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Willie Jones Jr., argued while on their way to her stepfather's home in Scott County, Miss. Shortly after arriving, Jones, who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O'Bryant, Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alexis Rankin recalls on April 30, 2021, the evening of February 8, 2018, when she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Willie Jones Jr., argued while on their way to her stepfather's home in Scott County, Miss. Shortly after arriving, Jones, who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O'Bryant, Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Harold O'Bryant, Jr., right, stepfather of Alexis Rankin, left, discuss the evening of February 8, 2018, when her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Willie Jones Jr., who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home in Scott County, Miss., as Alexis' mother, Melissa Rankin, and Alexis' oldest son, Peyton Lee, 5, listen, April 30, 2021. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that O'Bryant, either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alexis Rankin recalls on April 30, 2021, the evening of February 8, 2018, when she and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Willie Jones Jr., argued while on their way to her stepfather's home in Scott County, Miss. Shortly after arriving, Jones, who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O'Bryant, Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Alexis Rankin holds a 2018 cell phone photograph of her former boyfriend Willie Jones Jr., holding their newborn son, as she recalls the events of February 8, 2018, when Jones was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home shortly after arriving there with Rankin. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O'Bryant, Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Harold O'Bryant, Jr., stepfather of Alexis Rankin recalls on April 30, 2021, the evening of February 8, 2018, when her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Willie Jones Jr., who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home in Scott County, Miss. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that O'Bryant, either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Harold O'Bryant, Jr., stepfather of Alexis Rankin recalls on April 30, 2021, the evening of February 8, 2018, when her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Willie Jones Jr., who is black, was discovered hanging from a tree in the yard of Rankin's family home in Scott County, Miss. The sheriff's department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, both ruled the death a suicide. However, a Jackson-area judge in April awarded close to $11.4 million to Jones' family in a civil suit claiming wrongful death, alleging that O'Bryant, either killed Jones or failed to prevent him from killing himself. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Tammie Townsend tears up as she speaks about her eldest son, Willie Jones Jr., 21, and the incident where he was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, while at his grandmother's home in Forest, Miss. A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 12

Hanging Lawsuit Mississippi

Tammie Townsend holds a collage of photographs of her eldest son, Willie Jones Jr., 21, with family members, as she speaks about the incident where he was found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend's Scott County yard three years ago, April 27, 2021 at his grandmother's home in Forest, Miss. The collage are in the form of a "D," which played off his nickname, "Duke." A Hinds County judge recently awarded the family $11 million in a civil suit related to his death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·6 min read

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — On the night of Feb. 8, 2018, Willie Andrew Jones Jr. and Alexis Rankin argued in the car on the way to her parents' home in Scott County, Mississippi.

The couple were going through a rough patch in their relationship, but they had a 3-month-old child together, and the 21-year-old Jones wanted to reconcile.

They continued fighting when they got to the 19-year-old Rankin’s home, where a group of her family members was staying. At some point, Jones walked out, leaving Rankin inside. Not long afterward, Rankin’s stepfather was calling 911 to say Jones was dead.

The Black man was found hanging from a tree in the yard of his white girlfriend’s home, 50 feet (15 meters) from the house and about 5 feet (1.5 meters) from the roadway.

The young man’s feet were touching the ground and his knees were bent. His body was slumped under the young pecan tree, a blue and white cloth belt wrapped around his neck. A yellow nylon cord attached to the buckle was tied around a branch of the tree.

The sheriff's department ruled the hanging a suicide; Jones' family believes he was lynched. The case has touched a raw nerve in a state whose past is tainted by the frequent lynchings of Black people, and at a time of national reckoning over how law enforcement interacts with African Americans and other minorities.

Jones' family refuses to accept the sheriff's ruling and is asking that the case be reopened. After prosecutors initially declined to move forward with charges, the family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging that Rankin's stepfather, Harold O’Bryant Jr., either killed Jones or failed to prevent Jones from killing himself. O’Bryant never responded to the lawsuit, and in April, a Jackson-area judge awarded relatives close to $11.4 million.

According to a police report, O’Bryant told an officer that Jones said he was going to kill himself just before he walked out. O'Bryant said he then saw Jones walk across the front yard with a rope in his hand, but said he didn't take the threat seriously.

Jones’ mother, Tammie Townsend, said her son had never expressed suicidal thoughts to her. She said a sports injury prevented him from being able to lift his arm above his head, something she said would have made it physically impossible to hang himself.

Jones’ family says O’Bryant was prejudiced against him because of his race and didn’t approve of his stepdaughter dating a Black man. The lawsuit states that O’Bryant has a history of erratic and violent behavior and claims he made threatening comments about Jones in the past, as well as about another of Rankin’s boyfriends, who is also Black.

O’Bryant adamantly denies the allegations.

“If they had seen anything even a little wrong, I’d have been thrown in jail,” he told The Associated Press. “They’re trying to make it seem like I’m some big head white supremacist or something. I didn’t touch him.”

O’Bryant said he never responded to the lawsuit or defended himself in court because he never received a summons. He says he now wants to appeal but doesn’t have the money to hire a lawyer.

Working as a car mechanic, O'Bryant said he can't put together $11 some days. “I sure don't have $11 million," he said.

At the same time, he said, his family has been forced to move from their home. He said after Jones’ death, a drive-by shooter sprayed his house with bullets while his grandchildren were inside.

Sheriff Mike Lee rejects the idea that Jones was lynched. He said his office passed the case along to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. A grand jury saw the evidence and did not think there was reason to prosecute.

“My department — no ifs, ands or buts about it — if we felt that someone had been targeted because of race, not only would we make that arrest, it would be very public,” he said.

One reason Lee, who is white, said investigators felt Jones' death was a suicide is that O’Bryant himself comes from a multiracial family. He had a Black stepfather, has five biracial grandchildren and has lived in majority-Black neighborhoods all his life.

Jill Collen Jefferson, the Jones' attorney, noted that being around Black people doesn’t preclude someone from being racist.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit alleges O’Bryant once charged at a different Black boyfriend of Rankin's with a broken bottle while shouting racial epithets. O’Bryant denies this.

He did acknowledge that when he was young, he was told in church that interracial dating was wrong.

"I still feel that it’s not right, but hey, it is what it is. I ain’t against it," O'Bryant said.

Rankin is now married to a Black man. She said O'Bryant has never tried to dissuade her from dating someone of another race.

Townsend, Jones' mother, described her son as a “country boy,” who loved dogs, chickens and most of all, his horse Fancy, which he rode every day. He was a talented sketch artist and had dreams of being a supervisor on an oil pipeline.

When Townsend viewed her son's body after his death, she saw what looked like scratch marks and cigarette burns. His shoulder appeared dislocated, something that often happened when it became jostled, she said.

Investigators said the markings were from injections made when Jones’ body was embalmed and that an autopsy did not reveal signs of foul play.

The past three years have been long for Townsend after losing her eldest son.

“I could get all the money in the world, but to have someone paying, like in jail time, locked up for killing my son, that’s what I want,” she said.

The District Attorney for Scott County, Steven Kilgore, said his office is open to pursuing a new criminal case if new evidence is brought forward, but won’t present a case to a grand jury with the same evidence.

“If we had a reason to reopen it, we would do it without hesitation,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have a reason to do that.”

___

Leah Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • India denies asking state banks to withdraw cash held abroad over Cairn dispute

    India's government on Sunday denied asking its state-run banks to withdraw funds from their foreign currency accounts abroad on fears that Cairn Energy may attempt to seize the cash in a tax dispute, adding New Delhi was open to resolve the matter. London-listed Cairn is involved in a long-drawn out tussle with the Indian government over tax claims and was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion by an international tribunal late last year. New Delhi has filed an appeal against the decision it calls "highly flawed".

  • Thailand to tighten border controls after detecting South African COVID-19 variant

    Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. The first local case of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, was detected on May 4 in a 32-year-old Thai man after he was visited by family who entered Thailand from Malaysia through an informal border crossing, the director-general of the disease control department said. Movement of people has been restricted in the affected district and only two other cases of the South African variant, out of 81 cases, have been detected there since the start of May, Opas Karnkawinpong said.

  • Harris, White House betting on Guatemala to help stem migrant influx

    The Biden administration is most optimistic about working with Guatemala because it’s willing to talk about the tough issues. And it’s not Honduras or El Salvador.

  • Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

    Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate against an already vulnerable population, that some of the laws are unworkable and that they could damage the state’s reputation. Colin Goodbred, a 22-year-old transgender student raised in the Nashville suburbs who attends college in New Hampshire, says the bevy of new laws could keep him from ever calling Tennessee home again.

  • Redistricting delays add to Democrats' worries about keeping U.S. House

    For the last two elections, Democrats regarded Brian Fitzpatrick as one of the U.S. Congress's most vulnerable Republicans, but both times they failed to unseat him, even when his suburban Philadelphia district voted for Democratic President Joe Biden. He is again on their target list for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections - which will determine whether Biden's Democrats keep control of Congress - but Democratic officials say finding a suitable candidate could be a challenge because the borders of the district are in flux and could be for months. "That's a significant concern," said John Cordisco, chairman of the Democratic Party in Bucks County, which lies within the district.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • British PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"

    Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff late last year, made his comments in a series of tweets just days before he is due to give evidence to members of parliament about the government's handling of the pandemic. Before his sudden departure, Cummings had been Johnson's most influential adviser on Brexit and played an important role in his successful 2019 election campaign.

  • US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

    The Biden administration is allowing eligible Haitian nationals residing in the U.S. to apply for a new 18-month designation for temporary protected status, reversing a Trump administration effort that had sought to end the special consideration. In a statement Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty and other problems in Haiti for the decision. “After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home," Mayorkas said.

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."

  • COVID-19: 22 local infections among 25 new cases detected

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (23 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,795.

  • The red meat issue Biden won't touch

    The administration wants to dramatically shrink farmers’ climate footprint. But Biden’s top officials aren’t talking about serious changes to America’s meat industry.

  • Black, other minority farmers will receive federal loan payments next month

    The Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced it will begin distributing loan forgiveness payments to Black and other minority farmers in June as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.Details: Approximately $4 billion of the COVID-19 relief plan has been allocated to help those "who have faced a legacy of financial discrimination," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAgriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the Washington Post that farmers "will get a letter that advises them that their debt is in the process of being paid." He added that eligible farmers will get an additional 20% of the loan as a cash payment "to cover the tax burden that comes with such large debt relief," the Post writes.Vilsack added he estimates the program will benefit up to 13,000 Black, Hispanic, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander farmers.What he's saying: "For Black and minority farmers, the American Rescue Plan could represent one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades," Vilsack said in a USA Today op-ed."That’s because deep within the law is a provision that responds to decades of systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color by the U.S. Department of Agriculture," he continued."This debt relief is long overdue. And let me be clear: supporting socially disadvantaged farmers in rural Georgia means supporting local jobs and the local economies they are inextricably a part of," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in a statement after USDA's announcement, according to AJC.The big picture: Some Black farmers have accused USDA of delaying the program, worrying it would actually not go into effect, per AJC. A group of white farmers sued the federal government in late April, alleging the measure was discriminatory. Vilsack said that during the last administration, only 0.1% of the COVID relief passed for American farmers went to Black farmers.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Analysis-Bloody Mexican election campaign exposes chronic security woes

    Abel Murrieta was handing out campaign flyers on the street this month when a gunman shot him in broad daylight at point-blank range, making him the latest candidate murdered in one of the bloodiest election campaigns in Mexico's recent history. Running for mayor in mid-term elections on June 6, Murrieta died in Ciudad Obregon, a city in the northern state of Sonora named for former Mexican president Alvaro Obregon, who was himself shot dead in 1928 before he could begin a second term. An ex-attorney general of Sonora, Murrieta was the 83rd politician killed in Mexico since September, according to Etellekt, a security consultancy.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother

    The search for a South Windsor mother who has been missing since May 10 has come to a lamentable end. On Friday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson who has been charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with his wife Jessica Edwards‘ death WFSB reported. Hutchinson is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

  • People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

    A not-so-classy message on the DeFi100.org website told investors they'd been fooled and "you can't do [the slightest thing] about it."

  • AP obtains new footage of Black man's police death

    Body-camera footage shows troopers failing to render aid to a handcuffed Black man after a high-speed chase in Louisiana. The video and Ronald Greene's autopsy raise new questions about the law enforcement response to his May 2019 death. (May 21)

  • Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

    A 70-year-old man arriving for dental work was put in a chokehold and thrown to the ground by federal police officers in an altercation that was caught on camera. The man, Jose Oliva, left needing surgery on his shoulder and also required treatment for his throat, eardrum and hand, on which he wore a gold watch he received when he retired after 25 years in federal law enforcement. The case puts before the justices the issue of suing law enforcement officers who used chokeholds and possibly excessive force at a time of national reckoning over police tactics and treatment of people of color.