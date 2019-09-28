Dank Vapes, a brand of black-market THC vaporizer cartridges whose products have been linked to the outbreak of vaping-related lung diseases, has an official verified account on Instagram — despite the fact that it may not even be a real company.

The brand claims "nothing is for sale" in its Instagram bio. However, users can buy products with flavor names like "cotton candy" and "banana split" through third-party distributors advertising their services in the comments of Dank Vape's verified Instagram posts.

Black-market weed vape company linked to lung crisis is verified on Instagram More

Image: screenshot via instagram

According to a report the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday, a number of patients affected by the vape-related lung diseases reported they used cartridges from Dank Vapes.

"Dank Vapes appears to be the most prominent in a class of largely counterfeit brands," the CDC says, "with common packaging that is easily available online and that is used by distributors to market THC-containing cartridges with no obvious centralized production or distribution. The report comes from health officials in Illinois and Wisconsin.

SEE ALSO: Vape lung crisis is a wake-up call for the weed industry

Dank Vapes may not even be a real company at all. An Inverse report in August concluded that the brand is "one of the biggest conspiracies in all of marijuana" — a packaging company "with no quality control or oversight."

The Instagram account appears to be registered in Los Angeles. But there are no California state marijuana licenses in its name. The California Cannabis Industry Association does not recognize Dank Vapes as a registered brand.

And that means Dank Vapes is slipping through the cracks of regulation. The state of California mandates rigorous testing from cannabis labs to legally sell products. But as Vox found when it looked into online vaping communities, just about anyone can make and distribute their own vape juice.

The Dank Vapes account, which first posted in September, advertises various flavors and doesn't directly link to distributors. The account's comments are filled by people trying to buy flavored cartridges — and by Instagram users warning others.

Black-market weed vape company linked to lung crisis is verified on Instagram More

Image: screenshot via instagram

Black-market weed vape company linked to lung crisis is verified on Instagram More