Black mistrust remains 100 yrs after Tulsa Massacre

There's been progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the 100 years since the masacre in 1921. The police chief is now Black, but studies show that Black people still don't trust the police. (May 28)

SHARON MITCHELL: I think it's a change. I think it's something that the community needs to see. But how far does that change really go when the doors are closed?

GREG ROBINSON: You know, our frustration with the police chief selection is that we demanded that the police chief selection include community and be a national search.

SHARON MITCHELL: And my heart goes out for the Black young men in this community. They don't have fathers. They need somebody. And so, having him in that position, yes. But, do you-- it's kind of like your hands are tied. I'm here, but my hands are tied.

GREG ROBINSON: So I hope that through his tenure, he can really begin to engage the community around the changes that we've been advocating for.