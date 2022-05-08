'Black mothers matter': The Dream Defenders host Mother's Day rally at Citizens Field

Moms Demand Action Volunteer Robin Lillies reads a poem about the struggles of being a Black mother and losing her son during the Black Mothers Rally hosted by the Dream Defenders at Citizens Field in Gainesville on Saturday. (Lawren Simmons/For the Guardian)

Local activists came together on Saturday to celebrate Mother’s Day during the Black Mothers Matter Rally at Citizens Field in East Gainesville.

With music, food and an open mic, the celebration featured an intersection of racial and social justice.

Organized by the Dream Defenders, the event was held to uplift Black mothers, while also bringing awareness to the Erica Thompson incident that occurred at the Alachua County Jail last August, resulting in the death of her premature-born baby.

The Dream Defenders formed Florida in the wake of the February 2012 shooting death of teen Trayvon Martin in Sanford.

As an inmate, Thompson said staff members ignored her screams that she was in labor and are to blame for the baby’s later death. She posted on social media that the nurse told her that she couldn’t be in labor because she had not yet dilated when checked at a hospital the day before.

“Alachua County Jail is responsible for all of my pain and suffering physically and mentally and they’re responsible for the death of my daughter,” Thompson wrote. “I’m so hurt and just still in disbelief that I had to have my child in jail in my bunk all by myself.”

Dream Defender Nevaeh Renwick, a recent UF graduate running for a board position with the Alachua County Water and Soil Conservation Commission, leads the crowd in an organized meditation during the Black Mothers Rally hosted by the Dream Defenders at Citizens Field on Saturday. (Lawren Simmons/For the Guardian)

“We’re still angry,” said Dream Defenders spokesperson, Zora Viel on Saturday. “Something happened to a Black woman that’s not getting acknowledged. We want more justice for what happened to her.”

No misconduct by jail officials was found in Thompson’s case despite her saying she repeatedly screamed for help and to be hospitalized. And Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said in a press release that “there were no findings of law or policy violations on the part of Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees or the contracted medical provider.”

“Alachua County Jail has blood on their hands because they made the conscious choice to ignore Heaven [Thompson] and her cries and her screams while she gave birth on the concrete floor,” said Nevaeh Renwick during the rally.

“Nothing can make up for the neglect and abuse, but a public formal apology by the Alachua County Jail is the second step, the humane step in helping Heaven find peace and healing,” Renwick said.

“Black mothers matter. And because I am one, I’ve lost a lot of sleep worrying about my Black son,” said Moms Demand Action volunteer, Robin Lillies, who lost her son to gun violence. "Being Black in America is not an easy task and our lives do matter.”

