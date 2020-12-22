Black motorists are disproportionately stopped, searched, analysis of CMPD data shows

Amanda Zhou

Six years ago, Corine Mack was looking for a friend’s house in Dilworth when the flashing lights of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police car came on behind her. The officer told her she had been speeding, she said. Then, he asked what she was doing in the neighborhood.

Mack, who is Black, knew exactly what was happening. So she did what any self-respecting NAACP president would have done. She asked for the officer’s name and immediately called his boss, then-CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe.

“You assume that because I’m Black that I know nobody. ... You don’t own these streets,” she recalled saying to the officer.

On the phone, Mack told Monroe that one of his officers was “harassing” her because she was in a white neighborhood. Monroe assured her that she would not receive a ticket, she said.

Activists in Charlotte have long said police officers stop and search Black people and their neighborhoods more often.

A Charlotte Observer analysis of traffic stop data shows there is evidence to support that. Black motorists are disproportionately represented in traffic stops and nearly three times as likely to be searched than white drivers, even for stops as minor as seat belt violations. Different areas of Charlotte see search rates that vary between 1% and 16%.

The Observer analyzed nearly 150,000 traffic stops made by CMPD officers from January 2019 to November 2020. The data — which the city of Charlotte posts online — shows a limited view of a common interaction between police and civilians.

But it does include information on the driver’s race, age, sex, why police pulled the driver over, and in which CMPD patrol division the stop occurred. The data also detail whether police conducted a search and whether the officer gave a verbal or written warning, issued a citation or made an arrest.

The investigation found:

Black people make up 57% of the traffic stops in the city while being 35% of the population.

Only 5% of all traffic stops resulted in a search of the driver, passengers or the vehicle. But the rate differs between races. Overall, 7% of Black drivers were searched compared with 2.5% of white drivers.

For the most common stops — where an officer gave the reason as speeding, running a stop light or sign, or vehicle regulation or equipment problems — Black motorists were more than twice as likely to be searched as whites.

Search rates differ across Charlotte. In the Metro Division — which includes the heavily-Black Beatties Ford corridor and parts of Tuckaseegee Avenue and Statesville Road — about 16%, or around one in six drivers, are searched during a traffic stop. (About 80% of the residents there are Black, according to demographic information provided by CMPD.)

By comparison, only 1-3% of drivers are searched in the Providence, South and Independence Divisions. Those three division approximately encompass the area between Park Road and Independence Boulevard and are mostly white.

The disparities between how frequently Black drivers in Charlotte are searched compared with white drivers has widened, since the issue was last studied by UNC Chapel Hill in the early 2000s.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes cautioned against using statistics to paint traffic stops with a “broad brush” and said the numbers do not capture the nuances of policing. For an example, many stops are made in high-accident areas or in connection to civilian tips of a car’s description connected to a reported crime, he said

Acknowledging that racism exists and some stops may be conducted “improperly,” Estes said the impetus behind many traffic stops is violent crime, which disproportionately affects minority communities. What causes those crime rates is hard to pinpoint, he said, but systemic issues — such as low educational attainment and a lack of job opportunities and upward mobility — are likely to be at play.

Until these systemic issues are remedied, CMPD has an obligation to prevent crimes by taking a proactive approach, Estes said. That means increasing police presence in areas with higher crime rates, which can translate to more stops and searches. This practice is sometimes called “hotspot policing.”

“What we’re talking about is trying to help the most highly victimized citizens in our county,” he said.

But several Charlotte activists are not convinced that traffic stops prevent people from breaking laws and think they do more harm than good.

“I don’t think hotspot policing works,” said Robert Dawkins, director of social justice group SAFE Coalition NC, a grassroots community coalition working to build public trust and accountability in NC law enforcement. “... If you ask people in the neighborhood, they can almost tell you to the day when the police are going to come set up.”

Alicia Bell, an organizer at News Voices, said the fact some neighborhoods have such persistently high crime rates shows that “over policing in those communities is not working and has not been working.”

Mack, the Charlotte NAACP president, said disproportionate policing sends a message that police officers think Black people are criminals.

Another consequence of hotspot policing, activists say, is that people who happen to live in poorer neighborhoods are more likely to face fines for driving a car with broken parts and more likely to be caught with small amounts of drugs.

And then there is the worst-case scenario: when a traffic stop escalates into violence.

“We have to remember that Philando Castile is dead today. It started with a traffic stop,” Mack said.

Castile was shot by a police officer in Minnesota in 2016 after being pulled over. His girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car, said he had told the officer he had a firearm before reaching for his ID.

The numbers on traffic stop searches

Only around one in 20 traffic stops result in a search, the data analysis shows. However, Black drivers are more likely to be searched for nearly all reasons.

For speeding and vehicle regulation — which make up two-thirds of all traffic stops — Black drivers are twice as likely to be searched as white drivers. For seat-belt violations, Black people or their vehicles are searched at five times the rate of white drivers.

An Observer analysis also shows the likelihood of a driver being searched varies widely depending on where the traffic stop occurred. In the six busiest response areas which have seen over 10,000 traffic stops since January 2019, search rates swung between 1% and 8%.

In 2017, a UNC Chapel Hill research team published a study that examined over 18 million traffic stops in North Carolina between 2002 and 2013. The study found that Black people were disproportionately pulled over and searched compared with white people in Charlotte and the rest of North Carolina.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes
CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes

The Observer found that since then, the search rate for Black people has grown even more disproportionate in Charlotte compared with the findings that looked at search rates between 2002 and 2013.

Some of the widened disparity could be due to a net decrease in traffic stops since then. Recent research from the the N.C. Criminal Justice Analysis Center shows disparities on how often Black drivers are stopped have lingered, even as the number of traffic stops statewide have declined by 13% since 2019.

Frank Baumgartner, a UNC Chapel Hill professor who authored the academic paper and studies traffic stop data, said he isn’t surprised that the disparities between Black and white drivers has persisted.

“I don’t think there is anything happening in policing that’s making it more racially equitable,” he said. “Whatever was happening five years ago, it’s still happening today.”

Estes, the CMPD chief deputy, said he believes the methodology in the UNC Chapel Hill study is flawed because it examines race in a vacuum and does not include context for traffic stops like violent crime rates and 911 calls that include vehicle descriptions.

Estes added that while the analysis in the UNC study treats each traffic stop as linked to one specific reason, many stops are made for multiple reasons. If an officer makes a traffic stop because a driver sped past a stop sign, the officer could accurately report three different reasons — speeding, failure to obey a stop sign or investigatory, he said.

As for the different search rates for different areas of Charlotte, Estes said it’s important to consider that each patrol division has a different crime pattern, population, racial makeup and traffic volume.

“The numbers don’t break out evenly along racial lines,” he said. “Part of the explanation has to be that the victimology is not even across racial lines.”

Baumgartner said officers are given large discretion and there is little disincentive not to pull people over. Whether it’s the humiliation of being searched or the inconvenience of being delayed, traffic stops leave a bad taste in people’s mouths, he said.

“(They are) an excuse to have a conversation, which amounts to an interrogation,” he said. “You don’t have a lawyer present, you’re 16 years-old and you’re intimidated, and it’s going to make you hate the police.”

Balancing public safety, ‘unnecessary stops’

Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham said police often pulled him over when he was a college student at Johnson C. Smith University in the 1980s.

Graham would be on his way to see a basketball game at the university, which is located on Beatties Ford Road. Blue lights would appear behind him and then an officer would ask him where he was coming from, and to see his insurance.

“Unfortunately, it somehow just became normal,” he said. “It’s a frustration of just being ... an accepted practice by CMPD and police officers in general.”

In 2019, CMPD’s Metro Division had the second-highest number of violent crimes out of all of the department’s response areas. The division also has the second-smallest population and lowest average household income, according to demographic information provided by CMPD.

CMPD identified one area that overlaps with Beatties Ford Road and Catherine Simmons Avenue as a “hotspot.” The area makes up for 8% of the city’s violent crime despite being only two square miles. The Observer reported that a fourth of homicide victims were killed on Beatties Ford while three people were shot within a half-mile of each other on Catherine Simmons Avenue in 2019.

Increasing police presence in areas with higher crime rates is called hotspot policing. Social activists such as Robert Dawkins, right, believes the practice can do more harm than good.
Increasing police presence in areas with higher crime rates is called hotspot policing. Social activists such as Robert Dawkins, right, believes the practice can do more harm than good.

Graham now represents the City Council district that overlaps with that are and he knows the homicides and shootings are a problem. While more social services and economic investment is needed, crime has to be addressed at least partially through the police, he said.

Nevertheless, there are already non-police efforts to address crime. He cited recent City Council meetings where councilmen voted to hand low priority calls for service off to trained civilians and expand the use of mental health professionals when responding to those in crisis.

The city is also working on implementing a violence interruption program in the Beatties Ford corridor. The program involves paying trusted members of a community to anticipate where violence will occur and intervene.

However, Graham said there must be a balance between public safety and “racial profiling or unnecessary stops on citizens,” who just happen to live near that community.

“How do you police that hotspot without overpolicing and just simply pulling over individuals who just happen to be passing through?” he said.

Graham said traffic stops that are made with the general goal of preventing crime should be proportionally distributed and not just concentrated in “high-profile areas.”

Activists working for police reform

After the protests this summer over the death of George Floyd, Charlotte City Council members pledged to “reimagine” policing and review CMPD policy in 90 days. A community feedback task force assembled by the council issued its report in October.

Dawkins — who has followed the issue of traffic stops in Charlotte for years — proposed outsourcing traffic stops to civilians and eliminating checkpoint stops. Police officers should only pull over cars that they see are driving dangerously or cars that match the description to vehicles associated with a crime, he said.

The idea of removing police officers from traffic duties or automating traffic enforcement with technology has taken hold in other cities. Berkeley, California, is in the process of handing off traffic-enforcement duties from police officers to unarmed civilians, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The community feedback group raised concern about CMPD’s arbitrary profiling policy among other policies in a 34-page report. CMPD’s policy states that officers are prohibited from “detaining, arresting or conducting any law enforcement action” against someone “solely based on the individual’s actual or perceived race, color, national origin, or ancestry.”

A community feedback group has raised concern about CMPD&#x002019;s arbitrary profiling policy, which implied officers can profile citizens during a traffic stop provided they have a plausible reason.
A community feedback group has raised concern about CMPD’s arbitrary profiling policy, which implied officers can profile citizens during a traffic stop provided they have a plausible reason.

Rodney McGill, a community leader and activist in the feedback group, said using the word “solely” implies that officers can profile civilians as long as they come up with a plausible reason. In a traffic stop, that could be just about anything, he said.

“(The policy) would be better off with no rule than that rule,” McGill said. “I can see why the numbers are so tilted because the rule itself allows the person to be a racist.”

At the end of the review, Charlotte City Council publicized a slew of changes, including that more 911 calls would be handed off to mental health professionals. CMPD also came into compliance with the “8 Can’t Wait” platform and said officers would no longer use tear gas or “CS gas” during protests.

However, there was little changed when it came to traffic stops.

Speaking in October, City Council member and chair of the Safe Communities committee Larken Egleston said community members should be able to weigh the costs and benefits of traffic stops and decide whether they are worth it. Some of his constituents who have issues with people running red lights or who live in neighborhoods with street-level drug dealing would likely welcome more traffic stops, he said.

“Is it a best practice to do more traffic stops at areas with more violent crime?” he said. “Does that yield meaningful results in unlicensed firearms and large amounts of drugs?”

According to the research conducted by UNC Chapel Hill, Black drivers in North Carolina were 26% less likely to be found with contraband than white drivers, despite being searched more often. In Charlotte, around 20-30% of searches resulted in seized contraband, most being small amounts of drugs or alcohol, the research showed.

Estes said that officers should always explain why a driver is being pulled over and that CMPD is trying to develop deeper community relationships through face-to-face interactions with bicycle or pedestrian officers.

“We absolutely do not tolerate when those stops are made for any other reason, particularly around some sort of arbitrary profiling,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: ‘Sociopathic’ president conducting ‘cash grab’ as Fox, Newsmax drop voting conspiracies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

  • Rifts over fishing rights still blocking EU-UK trade deal

    The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will update the bloc's 27 national envoys on the latest on Brexit at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, with disagreements over fishing rights the key obstacle to a new trade deal, Brussels sources said. EU officials said Barnier would then also speak to the European Parliament's Brexit group, adding that cutting the value of the bloc's catch in UK waters by around 30% from 2021 would be too high. The bloc earlier offered a reduction of 15-18%, but the officials said the number was just one piece of the puzzle, with the length of the transition period of beyond Dec.31, as well as how the EU could retaliate if Britain cut its industry out of British fishing waters equally important.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Trump personally pressured more than 150 Republicans to overthrow election for him, report says

    Donald Trump launched an expansive campaign to convince more than 150 Republican officials to overturn election results in his favour, a new report claims. A Politico report outlined the unprecedented steps Mr Trump took to convince Republican lawmakers at various levels of power to use their authority to overturn election results in his favour. In one instance, Mr Trump contacted Monica Palmer, who sits on a board that confirms the election results for Wayne County, Michigan – the state's most populous county.

  • Covid: US President-elect Joe Biden gets vaccine live on TV

    The US president-elect says he wants to show Americans the vaccination is safe.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Arizona father and son,10, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    An Arizona man and his young son were found dead in their home recently and police say it appears to be a murder/suicide. On Dec. 19, the Tucson police department was called to do a wellness check when they discovered a 40-year-old man, Phillip Foye, and his 10-year-old son, Sebastian, dead. Officers believe the father shot his son before turning the gun on himself, per People.

  • Italian woman mauled to death by five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs

    An Italian woman has been mauled to death by her five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs, prompting a debate over the danger posed by the increasingly popular crossbreed canine. Mariangela Zaffino, a 74-year-old pensioner, was attacked by her five pet dogs in her apartment in the town of Grugliasco near Turin. She was found by her daughter, who said the dogs, a cross between wild wolves and German shepherd dogs that shares many wolfish characteristics, had never shown any signs of being dangerous in the past. Neighbours, however, have questioned the wisdom of Mrs Zaffino and her daughter keeping five large dogs in a small flat. Police are trying to ascertain what may have prompted the dogs, named Ares, Aylen, Artù, Aragorn and Apache, to attack their owner.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • S.Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian aircraft enter air defence zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defence identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft. Four Chinese warplanes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) followed by 15 Russian aircraft, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Arizona migrant border deaths on track for record amid heat

    Heat exposure killed 19-year-old Cesar de la Cruz on an Arizona trail in July during his trek up from southern Mexico. The body of Juan Lopez Valencia, another young Mexican man, was discovered Aug. 3 along a dry wash on Native American land. After the hottest, driest summer in state history, authorities have recovered close to a 10-year record in the number of bodies of people who crossed from Mexico into Arizona’s deserts, valleys and mountains.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

    Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.> Bill Barr, Pat Robertson, Mitch McConnell, and Vladimir Putin have all bailed on Trump in the past week.> > — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 22, 2020After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump."You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"> Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO> > — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

  • Man charged with murder in 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht

    David Misch, 59, has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1988 disappearance of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht, who vanished from a supermarket parking lot more than three decades ago while trying to retrieve a friend’s scooter that authorities said the abductor had moved closer to his vehicle. Misch is already serving prison time for the murder of a Hayward woman and faces trial for the murders of two women in 1986. Michaela’s remains have still not been found.

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.