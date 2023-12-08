Black Mountain-based Pirani aims to reduce single-use plastic waste

The name Pirani comes from Italian scientist Marcello Pirani, whose invention helps create Pirani cups.

BLACK MOUNTAIN - With an original mission to “party sustainably,” Pirani was launched with a Kickstarter in 2018 by co-founders Danielle Del Sordo and Brandegee Pierce.

Now headquartered in Black Mountain, Pirani started in a small Florida town called Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in a one-bedroom apartment, according to Del Sordo.

She said the original idea for Pirani was to offer a sustainable alternative to the ubiquitous plastic red Solo cups.

“We learned quickly that people were using our cups for more than just what you would typically use a Solo cup for,” Del Sordo said. “People were using them for coffee and all kinds of stuff. We also learned that we could do customization and started building our business that way.”

Pirani cups are insulated tumblers that can be used to hold a variety of liquids. Del Sordo said the name for the company came from Pierce’s fascination with Italian scientist Marcello Pirani, who invented the Pirani vacuum gauge, which measures vacuum insulation, a tool used to make Pirani cups.

Del Sordo said she and Pierce did not start the company looking to get rich.

“We didn’t start the company thinking, ‘Oh yeah, insulated cups. We’re going to make millions of dollars,’” Del Sordo said. “It’s more like, ‘This is something I want to create. This is a difference I want to create.’ We had to learn a lot of things the hard way not having a business background, and so it was just a slow start.”

While Pierce’s background is in product design, Del Sordo studied costume and fashion design and was a wardrobe manager for Caribbean Cruise Lines. Neither had entrepreneurial experience.

Pirani's original mission was to "party sustainably," and has now moved into a mission focused more on reducing single-use waste in general.

Del Sordo said she feels as if Pirani did not become a “real business” until 2021 when the company started getting more wholesale accounts and going to trade shows.

Del Sordo said she and Pierce moved to Western North Carolina after a vacation to the area and wanting to “experience life in the mountains.” She said she credits Asheville entities such as Asheville Hatch Works, Venture Asheville, Outdoor Business Alliance and Made by the Mountains as helping Pirani grow.

“All four of them have all been a really big part of helping us get a name here in the community,” Del Sordo said. “The resources that they provide, the support they’ve given us and being our cheerleaders on top of all of that has been really amazing.”

Del Sordo said Pirani does not have any investors.

Pirani products can now be found at a variety of stores around the country, with more than a dozen stores in WNC offering the cups.

With a revitalized mission of helping to reduce waste, specifically single-use waste, Del Sordo said she and Pierce are looking to continue to grow Pirani. She said while in Florida, the company was able to help with environmental cleanups. Though they have not been able to do so since coming to Black Mountain, Del Sordo said this is something the company wants to prioritize.

Pirani started as a way to offer an alternative to plastic red Solo cups.

“What I would like to see is being a company here in Black Mountain that people know that we’re making a difference for the environment,” Del Sordo said. “Having partnerships with different nonprofits around here.”

Del Sordo said she and Pierce also want to see Pirani continue to grow in terms of workforce. She said they brought on employees and started paying themselves for the first time this year.

“It’s been amazing to see the difference that we can make and also to see what we’ve been able to grow together,” Del Sordo said. “The more we grow, the more stressful it is, but it feels amazing to know that we’re employing people now here in Black Mountain and that also we’re spreading our mission.”

