Black North Carolina man shot dead by police a day after Chauvin verdict

A man from North Carolina was shot and killed by police who had been called to search his property.

Police arrived at the scene early on Wednesday. The man was identified by relatives as 40-year-old Andrew Brown.

Mr Brown was a black man who was shot by police around 8.30am as he drove away from officers in Elizabeth City, in the northeastern part of the state on the Atlantic coast.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement: “During the execution of the search warrant, a citizen who was subject to the search warrant was shot and fatally wounded.”

The investigation will be taken over by The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. An emergency meeting has been called by the city council and is to be convened on Wednesday evening.

The death of Mr Brown comes amid high tensions across the country as former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd on 25 May 2020.

Around 20 minutes before the announcement of the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, police in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed a 16-year-old black girl who allegedly was attempting to stab another female.

