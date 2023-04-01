'Black and Open for Business': Salt Lake market highlights Black local businesses

Sydnee Gonzalez
·4 min read
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Californian Laura Aguilera had no intention of stopping into the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium as she wandered through downtown Salt Lake City, but a pair of angel wings drew her attention.

No, the wings weren't part of a heavenly vision but part of a costume Lavarro Greer dons to promote his business, Heaven's Best Flavored Butter. His wings rustle a bit as he welcomes passersby with a smile and his brand's catchphrase: "Made by cows, hand-packed by angels."

Greer's business is one of two dozen Black-owned businesses participating in the Utah Black Chamber's Main Street Marketplace, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 8 at 102 S. Main. Although Aguilera was initially drawn in by Greer's angel wings, the market as a whole also left an impact.

"I've never seen anything like this," she said. "I think it's such an awesome thing to have a space for Black businesses and Black entrepreneurs."

Greer has shared his homemade butters — ranging from pumpkin pie to habanero pineapple — with family and friends for years. He started his business, however, after moving to Salt Lake City to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. He said the exposure from participating in the marketplace has been great for business.

"A lot of people didn't know that there were so many up-and-coming or prosperous African American businesses in Utah until this point," he said. "I think it's important that the Black experience be recognized so that people get a feel for the culture of African Americans. A lot of people don't have African American friends or haven't visited African American businesses, so they get an opportunity to see that not only do we run prospective and prosperous businesses but that we love Utah and we love the residents."

Lavarro Greer wears his wings while working at his shop, Heaven’s Best Flavored Butters, at the Utah Black Chamber's &quot;Black and Open for Business&quot; at the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Friday. The marketplace runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 8.
Lavarro Greer wears his wings while working at his shop, Heaven’s Best Flavored Butters, at the Utah Black Chamber's "Black and Open for Business" at the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Friday. The marketplace runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 8. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Marj Desius, founder and CEO of Blooming Biz & Mind, agreed that Black businesses in Utah need more exposure. Her business consulting agency focuses on minority- and women-owned brands.

"One of the biggest struggles of Black businesses is you feel like you're not seen. ... Black businesses in Utah just want to be seen and want to be seen for their expertise," she said. "When we have these kind of events, we don't want just Black people to come in; we want everybody to come in. We want you to see like, 'Hey, hello, we exist. Can you use us, can you respect us and respect our expertise and the effort we put together to create something and be part of the community and make the community a better place?'"

Photographer Tabarri Hamilton, who recently started doing photography full-time, agreed that it can be hard for Black businesses to break through the noise. He added having resources like the marketplace through the Black Chamber has been crucial as he navigates growing a business and being a single father.

"Having it be called the Black Chamber, there's a lot of people who get offended by it, but it's to help. We're such a small fraction here in Utah," he said. "We have great products and great things to offer, too, so it's huge. For me, how I look at it is to get more eyes on our products."

Roen Brewster shops at Ebi Monkurai’s table at the Utah Black Chamber's &quot;Black and Open for Business&quot; at the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Friday. The marketplace runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 8.
Roen Brewster shops at Ebi Monkurai’s table at the Utah Black Chamber's "Black and Open for Business" at the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium on Main Street in Salt Lake City on Friday. The marketplace runs Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 8. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

For 21-year-old Daejon Young, the marketplace has been a revenue-boosting opportunity for his clothing brand, Ysa Amani.

"It's kind of crazy because I started my business a couple of months ago and I'm selling in the middle of downtown," he said. "The traffic we get on Saturdays is unbelievable. I made $400 in one day. For my brand I make sales online and stuff, but I've never made $400 one day. I think that's awesome."

Ebony Fayne, owner of health and wellness company Karicka Soul, said the marketplace has allowed her to make connections with other business owners.

"We've turned into a family," she said. "Sometimes being Black in Utah, you'll meet people, they'll stay for a little while and they'll go — which at first I saw it as kind of negative because it's like I love people, I get attached to people. ... This has changed my perspective on that and I've been able to embrace every opportunity to meet and be within the community."

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James just opened a Starbucks in Akron, Ohio — but with a positive twist

    LeBron James just opened a Starbucks in his hometown with the aim of training its employees to enjoy a prosperous career in hospitality.

  • Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top lithium producers agreed this week to set a floor price of 250,000 yuan ($36,380) per tonne of lithium carbonate, six people familiar with the matter said, in an effort to slow a plunge in the price of the battery raw material. The price was agreed on Tuesday by around 10 companies including Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium that met on the sidelines of a conference in Nanchang in southern China, said one person who attended the meeting and five others briefed on the discussions. Ganfeng said in a response to Reuters that no discussions on a floor price had taken place.

  • Googlers Will Enjoy Fewer Free Snacks and Workout Classes Under Fresh Cuts

    Google’s laissez-faire attitude to companywide perks is coming to an end as it looks to reallocate funds and create cost-cutting measures. Google laid off thousands of employees amid recession fears, and it’s also prioritizing Artificial Intelligence technology as the company takes drastic steps to keep up with other search engines.

  • Private investigator at centre of Prince Harry case against Daily Mail denies admitting hacking

    The key witness at the centre of the case Prince Harry and other celebrity claimants have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail has denied ever making a statement admitting phone hacking.

  • People Are Sharing The Clues That A Company Will Be A Terrible Place To Work In The Job Interview, And I'm Writing These Down

    "This job isn't for everyone!" Great, thank you for letting me know that many of the people who have worked here have actively hated it.

  • What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict

    "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash

  • Meghan Markle Wins Dismissal in Court Battle Against Half-Sister Samantha

    Ian Vogler/ReutersSamantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss.Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.Samantha also claims Meghan’s Florida fanbase “became a

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Islan

  • Ford salaries in 2022: How much CEO Jim Farley earned

    Ford reveals executive compensation packages for a year the company called disappointing in terms of earnings and performance.

  • Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

    "Sorry, but I do not schedule interviews for candidates that are currently employed full-time." 💀

  • Want to land one of A.I.’s lucrative six-figure roles? Experts say there are ‘no technical skills required’

    A wave of new A.I. roles is set to hit the jobs market by 2025, experts predict.

  • Boeing just sold hundreds of Dreamliners — now it just needs to figure out how to consistently deliver them

    The FAA does not allow Boeing to self-certify its own individual aircraft anymore following the Boeing 737 MAX tragedies of 2018 and 2019.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Amazon must face California lawsuit claiming its prices are too high, judge says

    (Reuters) -A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's bid to dismiss California's antitrust lawsuit accusing the online retailer of illegally forcing merchants to accept policies that cause consumers to pay artificially high prices. Judge Ethan Schulman in San Francisco Superior Court said California sufficiently alleged that Amazon's policies "have had the anticompetitive effect of raising prices on competing retail marketplaces as well as on third-party sellers' own websites." Amazon declined on Friday to comment on the decision, which is dated March 30.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Punishing everyday Americans’: Ted Cruz blasts the IRS over proposed tip reporting program that may hike taxes for some workers — here's what it could mean for you

    The senator said it's 'next level cruelty.'

  • Charles Schwab Loses $47 Billion in Market Value in One Month

    A disastrous month of March is what Charles Schwab has just experienced. At the end of February, Charles Schwab's shares were trading at around $77.92. According to Bloomberg News, this is Charles Schwab's worst month since the October 1987 stock market crash, known as Black Monday.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

    Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" about Dogecoin. The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, no lows, only Doge" were too vague to support a fraud claim.

  • China's overtures to foreign firms fall on familiar ears at 'Asia's Davos'

    BOAO, China (Reuters) - 'China is open for business' was the message its newly-appointed Premier Li Qiang delivered this week to the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes touted as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos. But unlike the gaggle of global leaders, celebrities and CEOs that descended on the Swiss Alps in January, the foreign contingent in Li's audience were outnumbered by a local crowd of Chinese business leaders, academics and China-based diplomats. The scene partly illustrates the disconnect between Beijing's repeated entreaties for foreign investment now that three years of COVID curbs have ended and the intensifying suspicions, especially in Western countries, of China's business environment.