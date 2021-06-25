Black-owned banks needed ‘more than ever,’ executive tells Fort Worth business leaders

A business executive told members of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce on Friday that Dallas-Fort Worth needs a Black-owned bank to serve the needs of the African-American community.

Kase Lawal, the chairman of the board of Unity National Bank, addressed nearly 160 attendees and many others online during the chamber’s 40th annual luncheon at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth.

Unity National Bank is the only nationally licensed and federally insured African-American owned bank in Texas and Georgia.

The chamber has spent much of the past year meeting with area bankers to discuss how they can be more involved in the Black community and with African-American businesses, Devoyd Jennings, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a press release.

“For the future I honestly believe Black banking is needed,” Lawal said. “Not just in Black communities, in every community because it gives us a pathway not only to get to know each other better but to make the best of each other.”

Black-owned banks can help support Black-owned businesses, Lawal said.

“When we talk about closing the gap in equality, we’re talking about our economy,” Lawal said.

The Black Chamber of Commerce also focuses on education. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker spoke on the importance of investing in students.

“Right now in Tarrant County you have amazing students that are sitting in classrooms that we need to invest in,” Parker said, later adding: “Your businesses, your future, will not be successful if we don’t invest in the students and classrooms right now.”

Laurie Vignaud, president and CEO of Unity National Bank, attended the event as did civil rights activist Opal Lee.

“I hope we listen and get together and do things that need to be done,” Lee said. “I tell you what, I’m going to keep on walking and I’m going to keep on talking.”

The “Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award” was presented to Gideon Toal Management Services.

State Sen. Beverly Powell honored Glenn Lewis for being the first African-American to be elected as the chair of the Board of Trustees at Texas Wesleyan University.