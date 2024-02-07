Black-owned business market at The Dunbar

TechCrunch

Early-stage European venture capital (VC) firm Episode 1 has closed its third fund at £76 million ($95 million), as the London-based investor turns to in-house "data-driven deal sourcing tools" to find the next big thing. Founded in 2013, Episode 1 has a handful of exits to its name from the 70 or so companies it's invested in over the past decade -- these include 3D mapping platform FatMap, which was acquired by Strava last year, and recipe-kit startup SimplyCook, which Nestlé snapped up in 2021. Episode 1 has two previous funds, a £37.5 million inaugural pot followed by a £60 million tranche in 2017, both of which had the backing of a U.K. government scheme known as the Enterprise Capital Fund (via the British Business Bank), which pools public and private funds to invest in "high-growth" businesses.