Black-owned businesses in Fairfield County can apply for Legal Equity Advancement Program

COLUMBUS — The 2024 McNees Legal Equity Advancement Program (LEAP) officially launched recently and is now open to qualifying Black-owned and Black-controlled businesses in three states.

Keynotes:

For the fourth year in a row, McNees is expanding LEAP’s reach into another community: Baltimore County, Md.

McNees launched LEAP in 2020 to help qualifying businesses overcome societal barriers to growth that are caused, in part, by institutional racism. Each business chosen for the program is awarded one year of free legal services.

The LEAP Request for Qualifications Portal is now open to interested businesses and will remain open through March 5. Qualifying businesses will then be asked to submit an application for the program.

McNees launched LEAP in southcentral Pennsylvania; expanded it to include Columbus, Ohio, in 2022; and last year further expanded the program to parts of western, central and eastern Pennsylvania as well as Frederick, Md.

LEAP applications are now being accepted from qualified businesses located in the following areas:

Ohio: Delaware, Fairfield and Franklin counties

LEAP awardees gain access to nearly every practice area at McNees to help them with a wide range of business needs, including business organization or reorganization, tax, employment, real estate, intellectual property, Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, and contract review, among others. In addition, recipients are offered educational webinars, seminars and networking opportunities.

To date, 24 Black-owned or Black-controlled businesses have received free legal services through the McNees LEAP initiative. LEAP clients from 2023 included a full-service construction company specializing in renovations, new construction and land development in Columbus, Ohio; the nation’s first Black bookstore, micro-winery, tapas restaurant and performance venue based in Lancaster, Pa.; and a nonprofit life resource center in Frederick, Md.

To learn more about LEAP or to apply for the program, visit www.mcneesleap.com

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Black-owned businesses in Fairfield County can apply for LEAP: What you need to know