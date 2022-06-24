Black-owned businesses have an opportunity to grow, Fort Worth lawmaker tells chamber

State Rep. Nicole Collier discussed the need for stronger mentorship of Black business owners and the power of one dollar in consumer spending during a speech Friday at the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual luncheon.

“One of the goals of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, as I see it, is to address the new challenges facing Black business owners,” said Collier, a Democrat from Fort Worth. “The state of Texas has a rich history of Black-owned startups, but these business owners have not had the same opportunities for prosperity as other groups of business owners.”

Collier highlighted the systemic inequalities that Black-owned businesses face today while celebrating the new potential Tarrant County faces with the Southeast Connector Project.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion of Interstate 20 and I-820 is the largest project in the state. With $2 billion flowing into House District 95, Black-owned businesses have an opportunity to grow, Collier said.

“I’m not looking for out-of-state Black-owned businesses,” Collier said. “I want Texas Black-owned businesses to benefit. And that’s why we have a space here at the chamber. In this community, we can work together with our city, our county, our schools. We all work together to make sure that we are creating spaces to grow our Black businesses.”

The chamber recognized several key players in Fort Worth’s business ecosystem. The Partnership Award was given to Anette Landeros, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Bob James, CEO of Visit Fort Worth.

Monica Bailey Jackson, owner and founder of LeVis Consulting Group, LLC, received the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award alongside Community Frontline President and Co-Founder Dante Williams. Tarrant County Commissioner Roy C. Brooks and Texas Amron owner Norma Roby received the President’s Award. Former Fort Worth Star-Telegram editor and columnist Bob Ray Sanders received the Dedicated Service Award.

The luncheon honored the legacy of late chamber president Devoyd Jennings, who dedicated his life to supporting and growing Black-owned businesses in Fort Worth. His influence on the city was praised by current chamber president Michelle Green-Ford, Mayor Mattie Parker, friends and colleagues. The chamber recognized Jennings’ family, who continues his legacy with support of the chamber.

“As iron sharpens iron, we have to sharpen each other,” Collier said. “It’s going to take communication, collaboration, and community for all of us to thrive. So, remember, once you get your piece of the pie, help someone else cut their own slice.”