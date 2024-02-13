Black-owned businesses: Where to shop in mid-Hudson Valley
This Black History Month, we're spotlighting Black-owned businesses across the mid-Hudson Valley.
From restaurants and coffee shops to fashion boutiques and specialty gift shops, there are plenty of opportunities to support Black creators in the area, no matter what you're shopping for.
Here is a list of Black-owned business in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties to check out and support this month and the rest of the year.
Businesses were compiled from Dutchess Tourism, Poughkeepsie Journal archives and community resources. Have a business to add? Send an email NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.
Black-owned businesses in Dutchess County
Accuprint Pack ‘N’ Ship: Packing, printing and shipping. Beacon
Balloon Couture by Veronica: Balloon decorations. Poughkeepsie
Berry Bissap: West African spiced hibiscus tea. Poughkeepsie
BJ’s Restaurant: American restaurant, vegan options and home-cooked food. Beacon
Darryl’s Boutique: Contemporary clothing and accessories. Rhinebeck and Beacon
Essie’s Restaurant: American cuisine, global influences and family heritage. Poughkeepsie
Hudson Valley Concierge Service: Local concierge service. Poughkeepsie
Lady K’s Southern Comfort Food: Home-style southern cuisine restaurant and catering. Hyde Park
Mann on the Move: Auto detailing. Wappingers Falls
Matcha Thomas: Wellness teahouse serving matcha lattes, boba, teas and occasional sweets. Beacon
Measured to Fit: Custom bra fitting and apparel shop. Wappingers Falls
Megabrain Comics: Comic book store and board game café. Rhinebeck
Miz Hattie’s Southern BBQ: Southern style BBQ soul food. Beacon
More Hair: Natural hair and loc salon. Poughkeepsie
Sylvia’s Jamaican West Indies Restaurant: Jamaican restaurant. Poughkeepsie
A Traveler’s Garden: Sells organic, top-quality food and herbs, plants and metaphysical items that aid in creating inner-peace and emotional well-being. Red Hook
Twisted Soul: International cuisine and cupcakes. Poughkeepsie
Upstream Cafe: French Caribbean cuisine and baked goods. Poughkeepsie
Black-owned businesses in Orange County
Andrea M. Events: Event planning and design company. Newburgh
Blacc Vanilla: Coffee lounge also serving food. Newburgh
Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar: Healthy drink and food options, juice and meal plans. New Windsor, Middletown, Monroe and Newburgh
Brothers BBQ: BBQ and home-style southern cooking. New Windsor
Newburgh Mercantile: Gift shop, custom picture framing and photo digitizing. Newburgh
Rise & Root Farm: Farm known for herbs and greens, with produce available for purchase. Chester
The Spruces Hudson Valley: New American clubhouse for leisure, community arts and hosting events. Newburgh
Style Counsel: Fashionable clothes for everyday wear. Warwick
UpRaise Construction: Construction and handyman services for homes and businesses. Middletown
Black-owned businesses in Ulster County
Damour Drake: Design and construction firm. Kingston
Harambee: Cultural and educational organization, festivals and events. Kingston
Kingston Design Connection: Building community through design, connecting local designers, artists, makers, contractors and vendors. Kingston
The Library at the A.J. Williams-Myers African Roots Center Promotes literacy through teaching and learning about African heritage. Kingston
Love Hair Salon: Blowouts, hair extensions, hair straightening, hair coloring, eyelash extensions, and more. Lake Katrine
Di Sweet Spot by One N Only Cakes: Serving sweet treats for any occasion. Kingston
Sakinah Irizarry, LMT: Massage therapy. Saugerties
Stella Bella Salon: Multicultural, full-service salon. New Paltz
Top Taste: Jamaican restaurant. Kingston
Violet’s Bakery: Bakery serving pastries, pies, cakes, bars and cookies. Saugerties
We Got the Juice: Juice bar serving nutritious juices and lunchtime bites. Kingston
Black-owned online businesses based in the Hudson Valley
My Basics: Natural, plant-based wellness products. Based out of Newburgh
Nature's Giff: Organic bath and body care. Based out of Poughkeepsie
Ourstory Collectibles: Online store selling collectibles and art. Based out of Poughkeepsie
Tee-Owels: T-shirt towels to prevent hair breakage and frizz, silk scrunchies and satin pillowcases. Based out of Middletown
Zhanés Palette Studio: Traveling paint party company. Dutchess County
