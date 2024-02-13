Black-owned businesses: Where to shop in mid-Hudson Valley

The young readers section at Megabrain Comics in Rhinebeck on February 9, 2024.

This Black History Month, we're spotlighting Black-owned businesses across the mid-Hudson Valley.

From restaurants and coffee shops to fashion boutiques and specialty gift shops, there are plenty of opportunities to support Black creators in the area, no matter what you're shopping for.

Here is a list of Black-owned business in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties to check out and support this month and the rest of the year.

Businesses were compiled from Dutchess Tourism, Poughkeepsie Journal archives and community resources. Have a business to add? Send an email NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.

Black-owned businesses in Dutchess County

Accuprint Pack ‘N’ Ship: Packing, printing and shipping. Beacon

Balloon Couture by Veronica: Balloon decorations. Poughkeepsie

Berry Bissap: West African spiced hibiscus tea. Poughkeepsie

BJ’s Restaurant: American restaurant, vegan options and home-cooked food. Beacon

Darryl’s Boutique: Contemporary clothing and accessories. Rhinebeck and Beacon

Essie’s Restaurant: American cuisine, global influences and family heritage. Poughkeepsie

Hudson Valley Concierge Service: Local concierge service. Poughkeepsie

Lady K’s Southern Comfort Food: Home-style southern cuisine restaurant and catering. Hyde Park

Mann on the Move: Auto detailing. Wappingers Falls

Matcha Thomas: Wellness teahouse serving matcha lattes, boba, teas and occasional sweets. Beacon

Measured to Fit: Custom bra fitting and apparel shop. Wappingers Falls

Megabrain Comics: Comic book store and board game café. Rhinebeck

More: This Rhinebeck comic book store is also a community gathering space: How it was born

Miz Hattie’s Southern BBQ: Southern style BBQ soul food. Beacon

More Hair: Natural hair and loc salon. Poughkeepsie

Sylvia’s Jamaican West Indies Restaurant: Jamaican restaurant. Poughkeepsie

A Traveler’s Garden: Sells organic, top-quality food and herbs, plants and metaphysical items that aid in creating inner-peace and emotional well-being. Red Hook

Twisted Soul: International cuisine and cupcakes. Poughkeepsie

Upstream Cafe: French Caribbean cuisine and baked goods. Poughkeepsie

Black-owned businesses in Orange County

Andrea M. Events: Event planning and design company. Newburgh

Blacc Vanilla: Coffee lounge also serving food. Newburgh

Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar: Healthy drink and food options, juice and meal plans. New Windsor, Middletown, Monroe and Newburgh

Brothers BBQ: BBQ and home-style southern cooking. New Windsor

Newburgh Mercantile: Gift shop, custom picture framing and photo digitizing. Newburgh

Rise & Root Farm: Farm known for herbs and greens, with produce available for purchase. Chester

The Spruces Hudson Valley: New American clubhouse for leisure, community arts and hosting events. Newburgh

Style Counsel: Fashionable clothes for everyday wear. Warwick

UpRaise Construction: Construction and handyman services for homes and businesses. Middletown

Black-owned businesses in Ulster County

Damour Drake: Design and construction firm. Kingston

Harambee: Cultural and educational organization, festivals and events. Kingston

Kingston Design Connection: Building community through design, connecting local designers, artists, makers, contractors and vendors. Kingston

The Library at the A.J. Williams-Myers African Roots Center Promotes literacy through teaching and learning about African heritage. Kingston

Love Hair Salon: Blowouts, hair extensions, hair straightening, hair coloring, eyelash extensions, and more. Lake Katrine

Di Sweet Spot by One N Only Cakes: Serving sweet treats for any occasion. Kingston

Sakinah Irizarry, LMT: Massage therapy. Saugerties

Stella Bella Salon: Multicultural, full-service salon. New Paltz

Top Taste: Jamaican restaurant. Kingston

Violet’s Bakery: Bakery serving pastries, pies, cakes, bars and cookies. Saugerties

We Got the Juice: Juice bar serving nutritious juices and lunchtime bites. Kingston

Black-owned online businesses based in the Hudson Valley

My Basics: Natural, plant-based wellness products. Based out of Newburgh

Nature's Giff: Organic bath and body care. Based out of Poughkeepsie

Ourstory Collectibles: Online store selling collectibles and art. Based out of Poughkeepsie

Tee-Owels: T-shirt towels to prevent hair breakage and frizz, silk scrunchies and satin pillowcases. Based out of Middletown

Zhanés Palette Studio: Traveling paint party company. Dutchess County

Nickie Hayes: NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com: 845-863-3518

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Black-owned businesses: Where to shop in mid-Hudson Valley