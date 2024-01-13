Black-Owned Construction Company To Lead $215M Renovations For Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

D.A. Everett Construction Group, a Black-owned construction company, is the lead contractor for renovations to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. QCity Metro announced news about the $215 million project on Jan 10. The outlet states D.A. Everett will work with Turner Construction on the renovations set to begin later this year.

Donovan Everett, 42, is the president and owner of D.A. Everett Construction Group. On Jan. 12, Everette and the executive team behind the Charlotte Hornets revealed the renovation plans to the residents of the Queen City.

According to WBTV, the renovation project has been coined as Re!magine Spectrum Center. The renovations will include several upgrades, including adding 2,500 lower-level seats, improvements to concourses and breezeways, and updating club and food-beverage areas. The renovations reportedly will kick off in May 2024, with hopes to be completed by May 2025.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive VP Donna Julian was “thrilled” to share the initial renovation plans.

“Re!magine Spectrum Center touches nearly every aspect of the arena and allows us to remain the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, drawing more high-profile events and thus more patrons to Uptown Charlotte,” Julian said.

To complete the opportunity that he considered “once in a lifetime,” Everette enlisted the help of Turner Construction.

Turner has extensive knowledge of working on large jobs and amplifying fan experiences. In 2017, the firm completed the renovations for the 400,000-square-foot State Farm Arena.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to do this because it’s such a high-profile project,” Everett said.

Everett had been around the construction business since he was a child through his father, who is a general contractor. In 2003, he graduated from N.C. State with a degree in business management and followed it up with a healthcare construction certificate.

He launched D.A. Everett Construction Group in 2013 and managed high-profile renovation projects for clients, including Novant Health, Bojangles Coliseum and precincts for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The company’s website states they are licensed general contractors in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Everette has been a resident of Charlotte since last year after relocating the construction group’s headquarters and his family to the city.

In that short time, the Charlotte Business Journal named D.A. Everett Construction Group one of its large Black-owned companies.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Everette is looking to make an impact on the city’s construction landscape.

“I look forward to getting into the community to make an impact and to help people, especially those that look like me,” Everette explained to QCity Metro.

Everette states the renovations would bring Spectrum’s fan experience to “a new level.”

He confidently told QCity Metro, “Whether it’s concerts, basketball, or whatever event, the Spectrum Center will be the place to be.”