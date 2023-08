Shanea Shay and her daughter Kamryn Keys are the mother daughter duo who own Krazy Sweet Cafe. They first opened up their cafe in March. “Its been a little bit of a challenge, but all in all once people come out and see who we are they always want to come back so it’s just getting people to know who we are and what we do," Shanea said. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/black-owned-dessert-cafe-in-baltimore-continues-to-thrive

