Black pastor suing police department for unlawful arrest while watering neighbor's flowers
Pastor Michael Jennings is suing an Alabama police department after he said he was unlawfully arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers.
Pastor Michael Jennings is suing an Alabama police department after he said he was unlawfully arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers.
Attorneys for Michael Jennings, an Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbors' flowers, released police footage and plan a lawsuit.
I know that police arrest Black people for anything these days but this is just outrageous. A Childersburg, Ala. pastor was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, according to WBRC. Per the video footage, several witnesses confirmed he was supposed to be there but the officers refused to remove his handcuffs.
The Miami-Dade Police Department is launching an investigation after a viral video shows an officer refusing to let a pregnant woman go to the emergency room
A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. Abcug's lawyers suggested that a drug prescribed to treat the seizures was responsible for at least some of the boy's health problems.
The North Texas school district’s new policies also restrict books and what can be taught related to LGBTQ and race issues.
His body was found in the road near a bicycle, authorities said.
Pakistan declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help after prolonged monsoon rains killed nearly 1,000 people and left over 20 million homeless.
A woman was arrested for yelling at another woman about her fashion, and even making threats to beat up the woman’s kids.
The Justice Department said 10 MS-13 members accused of murder and other crimes have been indicted as a crisis continues at the southern border.
WRTV's Meredith Hackler gets answers to some common questions about the student loan forgiveness plan.
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Some people complained about her behavior in a shared TV room.
In an unusual public statement, Kevin White, who retired in 2021, criticized Auburn for its treatment of athletic director Allen Greene, calling his departure “tone deaf.”
Arthur Blank originally purchased the Falcons for $545 million 20 years ago.
The couple claims the police officer violated their civil rights
Nebraska's special teams have been a problem for years but read why the group plans to be much better in 2022.
A concrete obelisk topped by Soviet stars that was the centerpiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany was taken down Thursday in Latvia's capital — the latest in a series of Soviet monuments brought down after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The column, which had stood like a high-rise in downtown Riga, crashed into a nearby pond, causing a huge splash at Victory Park. The obelisk, made up of five spires with three Soviet stars at the top, stood between two groups of statues — a band of three Red Army soldiers and on the other side a woman representing the “Motherland” with her arms held high.
An Alaska Native tribe, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, the Native American Rights Fund, and an international law firm filed a lawsuit in Alaska’s Superior Court on Tuesday against the Alaska Division of Elections and officials for discounting defective ballots without allowing voters time to fix minor deficiencies. The complaint noted that “7,468 Alaska voters were deprived of having their voices heard and their mail votes count” for “ballot envelope deficiencies that could have been cured if Defendants had timely informed voters.”
Brady will see preseason action for the first time this summer.
A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday.