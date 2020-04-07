Black people are overwhelmingly dying from coronavirus in cities across the US

WASHINGTON — Black Americans are overwhelmingly dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities, but most federal officials and states are not keeping track or releasing racial data on coronavirus victims, raising concerns about care for the nation's most vulnerable populations.

With coronavirus cases and related deaths soaring in cities with significant black populations, including New Orleans, Detroit and New York, civil rights groups, Democratic lawmakers and the White House have all called on federal health officials to release racial data to ensure resources and information are reaching every community affected by the outbreak.

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House briefing Tuesday that African Americans were being hit hard by the coronavirus, representing a "tremendous challenge" for the nation, according to the president.

"We want to find the reason to it," Trump said, adding that national data on race and coronavirus cases should be available later this week.

Fauci said existing health disparities have made the outbreak worse for the African American community.

"So we are very concerned about that. It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid complications," Fauci said.

Less than a handful of states have released the information, including Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina. Data from these states show blacks are dying at a disproportionately higher rate compared with whites.

“This is a critical issue for us that we're raising and we're sounding the alarm,’’ said Hardie Davis, Jr., president of the African American Mayors Association and mayor of Augusta, Georgia.

In Illinois, for example, there were 12,262 coronavirus cases Monday and 307 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. Of the confirmed cases, 29.4% were black, 27.5% white, 9.4% Hispanic, 3.34% Asian and 24.4% were left blank. Of the deaths, 42% were black, 37.1% white, 7.5% Hispanic, 7% blank and 4.2% Asian. Roughly 15% of the state's population is black, while whites make up 77% of the state, according to the Census.

In Michigan, the numbers were also bleak, with African Americans accounting for just 14% of the state's population, but 33% of COVID-19 cases and 41% of deaths.

In Louisiana, one of the hardest hit states in the country, 70% of the deaths related to coronavirus were African American and 29% were white, according to the state’s health department. As of Monday, there were 14,867 cases across the state and 512 deaths. African Americans make up 32% of the state’s population.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called the disparity “disturbing.”

“Obviously, this is a big disparity and we’re going to try to figure out what that is attributable to and what we can do about that as quickly as possible,” Edwards said at a press conference Monday.

African Americans may be vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus because many tend to suffer from underlying health conditions, including asthma and diabetes. But advocates are also worried that minorities in the U.S. aren't receiving adequate information about the illness, or access to testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is collecting racial data provided by states. Some of that data has not been complete and some has not yet been submitted. The agency is waiting for more information before it compiles it. A spokesperson told USA TODAY Tuesday that the CDC would release information about COVID-19 hospitalizations later this week that includes data on race and ethnicity.