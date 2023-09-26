Black people's distrust of media not likely to change any time soon, survey found.

WASHINGTON _ Black Americans, scarred by a history of mistrust of the media, have little faith that news organizations will do a good job of covering their communities fairly and that’s not likely to change any time soon, according to a Pew Research Center study released Tuesday.

“Few actually believe that this will change, not giving a lot of hope into the future,’’ said Katerina Eva Matsa, director of News and Information Research at the Pew Research Center.

The Pew Research Center conducted the survey to examine the relationship between Black Americans and news in the U.S. It comes more than three years after the murder of George Floyd ramped up social justice movements, calling out institutions, including the media, about their role in covering communities of color and the impact that has in forcing change.

Pew surveyed nearly 5,000 Black adults from Feb. 22 to March 5 of this year and online focus groups in July and August of 2022 asking a host of questions, including how they think Black people are portrayed in the media, whether much of it is negative or fair and whether it’s likely to improve.

Only 14% of Black Americans are highly confident that Black people will be covered fairly in their lifetimes, saying that is extremely or very likely to happen, the survey found. Of the respondents, 38% said it’s not likely or not at all likely to happen, and 40% said it’s somewhat likely.

Bremanté Bryant, an adjunct professor at Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington, D.C., said he’s not surprised by the Pew findings, which he said are in line with what he hears from students and young adults.

“They feel that more of the reports and the reporters should have a better sense of the communities they're covering,’’ said Bryant, who teaches multicultural media history.

“When they look at the mainstream media, they see that as 'the white media' and the news that they often get are from social media sites that come from a Black perspective, whether that’s Black Twitter or that's the Root,’’ Bryant said. “They want to get news from as they see it, ‘Black folks talking about Black things.’ And to be honest, even with that, they're not totally trusting of that.”

What do Black Republicans and Democrats say about the media?

The Pew survey found that nearly two-thirds of Black adults said the news they see or hear about Black people is often more negative than news about people from other racial and ethnic groups. That’s in contrast to 28% who say Black people are covered about the same as other groups and 7% who say coverage of Black people is often more positive.

Matsa said one reason is that respondents said some news organizations support specific agendas. They also point to journalists not being well informed and news outlets holding racist views.

“There’s a lot of those issues and opinions that Black Americans are holding as major reasons why coverage that they're seeing is racist or racially insensitive,’’ Matsa said.

The survey found that 53% of Black Republicans and 50% of Black Democrats said media coverage often misses important information about Black communities. And 46% of Black Republicans and 44% of Black Democrats agree that media coverage largely stereotypes Black people.

Who is telling Black stories?

Black Americans' mistrust of the media is not new, experts said. That’s in part why the Black press was created. It was the Black press that often reported on pressing issues in the Black community, including the wave of lynchings and violence against Black citizens, particularly in the South.

“The Black press was really a counter to what the mainstream press was not doing, which was either not telling the stories or telling the stories from a negative point of view of the Black and African American community,’’ Bryant said.

He said media coverage of Black communities has improved in some ways, but “we're starting to regress because you are seeing more and more small newspapers being wiped out and that includes the Black press.”

Mainstream media has a long history of racial profiling and perpetuating stereotypes of Black Americans. Some newspapers not only supported Jim Crow and segregation practices but also defended them.

“Black Americans distrust of media and perceptions of the Fourth Estate as another institution that inflicted harm is there and those perceptions were well earned,’’ said Sherri Williams, assistant professor in race, media and communication at the School of Communication at American University in Washington, D.C.

Do newsrooms reflect diversity in the United States?

After the protests that followed Floyd’s death, many news organizations vowed to improve coverage of communities of color. Some pledged to do more to diversify their newsrooms and increase the number of people of color leading those newsrooms.

Those promises have often fallen short, said experts.

“There still hasn't been sustained coverage of Black communities in a way that not only prioritizes what's important to them, and also doesn't lean into stereotypes,’’ said Williams, who teaches classes on race and representation including Identity, Power and Misrepresentation and Race, Ethnic and Community Reporting.

She said some newsrooms hadn’t changed much of their culture, which is often very white, very monolith “and just not ideologically prepared to cover the news in a different way.’’

Poll: Journalists should talk to more Black people

The Pew survey found respondents said there are some paths to improving coverage, including diversifying more newsrooms and sources for stories, and better educating reporters about the history and issues in Black communities.

They also said including more Black people as sources (54%) and hiring more Black people as newsroom leaders (53%) and as journalists (44%) at news outlets would be highly effective.

Many said it’s important the media gets all sides of an issue and also understand the history and community.

“Large majorities believe that this is extremely important and very important for how we cover news in general,’’ Matsa said.

One way to improve relations is to do more community outreach and be transparent about how decisions are made and how news is covered, Williams said. She said it might also help for mainstream media to partner with more Black media outlets, often trusted sources.

Still, she said, repairing that trust soon looks grim in part because of the polarization and corporatization of news.

"I don't think that newsrooms should give up,'' Williams said. "They should look at ways of really being in communities and earning their trust. But I also think if they really are serious about doing this they need to get serious about investing the time and resources to do it.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black people's mistrust of media remains after George Floyd protests