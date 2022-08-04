Black plaintiff, girlfriend say Buncombe deputies owe $500,000 after strip search

ASHEVILLE - A Black Buncombe County man and his ex-girlfriend say Sheriff Quentin Miller and deputies owe them $500,000 after traffic stops and a strip search that violated their rights and led to no charges, according to a recent federal court filing.

"Plaintiff (Marcus) Hyatt suffered physical injury, personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering," during the 2018 strip search in a gas station bathroom, the April 26 brief said.

In their own filing, Miller and the deputies say both the strip search of Hyatt and the detention of Ashley Barrett were justified given the alerting of a drug dog and deputies' suspicions of illegal drug activity.

"The strip search of Hyatt by defendant (J.D.) Lambert was reasonable under the Fourth Amendment, balancing the need for that particular search against the invasion of personal rights that the search entails."

The Fastop on Smoky Park Highway is where Marcus Hyatt and Brandon Pickens were held and strip searched after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation in January. Police were looking for drugs on the men but found nothing.

The filings in U.S. District Court in Asheville were the latest round of a nearly two-year old twisting and unusual case that could be decided this month. It included allegations of racism, constitutional rights violations and illegal drug sales.

The jury trial ended March 25 with a partial verdict. With the jury unable to come to full agreement, it is now left to U.S. Chief District Judge Martin Reidinger to decide a few remaining key issues, such as possible damages.

Following the April 26 briefs, attorneys have until May 10 to respond to each others' arguments. Reidinger's decision is expected after that.

In its partial verdict, the jury said Lambert had reasonable suspicion after an apparent lane change violation to stop the car of Brandon Pickens, in which Hyatt was a passenger. Jurors also found that Lambert's canine "Jedi" did in fact alert for drugs in the vehicle.

But the jury said Deputy Jeff May was not truthful when he said he smelled crack cocaine on Hyatt or when he said he conducted a field drug test showing a small bit of a substance was positive for cocaine. May did not have his body camera on when he said he conducted the test and said the substance was destroyed in the test.

Story continues

Statements from May were used to get a warrant to strip search Hyatt and Pickens, who is not involved in the case. The jury found that May displayed a gun or stun gun during the search and that he violated Hyatt's rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

Brandon Pickens, left, and Marcus Hyatt, right.

Barrett, who is white, was suspected by deputies of having drugs in her apartment she shared with Hyatt. She was stopped for a revoked license plate by Deputy Katherine Lewis, who she said told her Black men "shack up with white girls, so they can sell drugs out of their house."

Deputies' attorney Adam Peoples denied allegations of racism, noting bodycam footage that showed the officers being polite and checking on the comfort of those they detained.

During the traffic stop Barrett was able to call and obtain insurance. After that she remained with the deputies, though not by her own will, the jury found. But jurors could not decide whether deputies had a reasonable suspicion to detain her.

In the latest filing, Peoples said officers were "diligently" pursuing suspicions of Barrett's involvement with illegal drug activity and that her "detention of 24 minutes was a reasonable amount of time to perform the tasks incident to the traffic stop."

As for Hyatt, Peoples said deputy May "had personal knowledge of Marcus Hyatt's reputation as a street-level cocaine dealer" and that he found $1,500 on him in 20-dollar bills, a denomination used for selling crack cocaine.

Deputies "knew that plaintiff Hyatt and Pickens had an opportunity to conceal narcotics on their person any time prior to Lambert initiating the traffic stop," Peoples said.

But plaintiffs' attorneys Brian Elston and John Sutton said the deputies "continued to seize (Barrett) with neither probable cause nor reasonable suspicion," which amounted to false imprisonment.

They said she should get $150,000 and Hyatt $350,000.

"Plaintiff Hyatt was humiliated by having to expose his naked body to two male officers. He felt utterly humiliated especially knowing that he had done nothing wrong."

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Plaintiffs say Buncombe deputies owe $500,000 because of strip search