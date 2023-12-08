Black Pond Brews in Dayville releases beer to aid San Francisco brewery facing closure

When Mike Teed and Cory Smith, co-founders of Black Pond Brews in Dayville, began brewing about a dozen years ago, they were inspired by Anchor Brewing of San Francisco’s Anchor Steam beer.

This led the duo to create Connecticut Uncommon, a riff on the California Common style of beer, of which Anchor Steam is an example. Connecticut Uncommon had been shelved for five years, as lighter beers became more popular at Black Pond.

Now, as Anchor Brewing is facing a closure, Black Pond brought back Connecticut Uncommon Wednesday. A portion of the beer’s sales will go to Anchor.

“Anchor Brewing is the oldest craft brewery in the country and it was influential to us when we started homebrewing,” Smith said regarding the impact Anchor had on him and Teed. “That’s why we came out the gate with a California Common style because we were so inspired by it. It would be devastating for the American craft beer scene for this brewery in particular to fall by the wayside.”

Connecticut Uncommon in a can and on draft.

Ale/lager hybrid

Smith describes Connecticut Uncommon as an ale/lager hybrid, which was pioneered by Anchor.

“You get the crisp, clean characteristics of a lager but a little bit more of the fruity characteristics of an ale,” he said.

Black Pond was able to connect with Anchor via their graphic designer Alan Duda. Duda, who designed Black Pond’s logo as well as their beer labels, is from San Francisco and connected Teed and Smith with Anchor’s employees.

Duda and Joel Salisbury are duda+salisbury, Black Pond’s advertising partner. They designed the new Connecticut Uncommon cans that feature the Black Pond mascot Mr. Kitty overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. Mr. Kitty used to live at Black Pond Brews when the brewery was at its previous location in Danielson.

A social post showing the Connecticut Uncommon cans, which feature the Black Pond mascot Mr. Kitty overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.

Black Pond no stranger to meeting needs

Though this is the first time Black Pond has raised funds for another brewery, they are no strangers to charity. Black Pond regularly raises funds for the Paws Cat Shelter in Woodstock and collects holiday gifts for local children in need.

Smith said Friday morning that the rerelease of Connecticut Uncommon is off to a solid start. It was Black Pond’s top-selling beer Wednesday and Thursday.

Cory Smith, co-founder of Black Pond Brews in Dayville, holds a glass of Connecticut Uncommon on draft.

“People are excited to see it back,” Smith said Friday morning. “I’m sure we’re going to see a bunch more sales over the weekend."

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Dayville brewery re-releases beer to aid California brewery