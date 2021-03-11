Black Power Rankings Sunken Place Edition: Top 10 Black Folks who’ve lost the most since Donald Trump left office

OPINION: Check out all the Black folks who came out of the woodwork to support Trumpism and are now looking mighty thirsty

Pastor Darrell Scott is under investigation by the FBI, Candace Owens is trying to launch a talk show that will probably rival the Magic Hour in sheer un-watchability and now, Stacey Dash is doing a celebrity apology tour (and I use the term celebrity generously).

What do all of these people have in common? They’re all Black folks who came out of the woodwork to suckle on the teat of Trumpism for four years and now that the pump is dry, they’re looking mighty thirsty. Which got me thinking. With Trump out of office, there are a lot of former Black supporters scrambling for relevance or a reboot, and we should probably compile a list, maybe even…. a top 10 ranking.

Throughout 2020, I launched a pretty popular and occasionally controversial Democratic Presidential Primary Black Power Ranking. A rotating committee of Black thinkers, writers and politicos ranked candidates every week based on where they stood with Black voters on policy, polls and cook-out related activities. I brought the band back together for Black Power Rankings Sunken Place Edition, where we rank the top 10 black folks who’ve lost the most since Trump was kicked out of office.

In addition to our anonymous committee members, we have my Conspirator-in-Chief Marcus Ferrell, former director of African American outreach for Bernie Sanders 2016 and co-host of the podcast ClickBaity, The Nation columnist Elie Mystal, podcaster Ben Dixon and Howard University professor Dr. Niambi Carter.

How do we do our Black Power Rankings: Our S.C.O.T. rating named after the GOP’s resident racism apologist Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), for whom woke supremacy (which isn’t a thing) has apparently killed more people than white supremacy (which is very much a thing).

Sell Out – You have to have some stated beliefs that you compromised in order to align yourself with Trump

Story continues

Conservatives – Conservatives collectively acknowledge you are on the side of Trump

Outrageous – You have to have made at least one public self-loathing, a-historical or racist comment in support of Trump or the GOP

Trump – Your right-wing blow up has to coincide with Trump’s rise (sorry Armstrong Williams)

10. Former Trump HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson addresses the virtual Republican National Convention at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It’s hard to fully capture just how much Ben Carson has fumbled the bag after four years as Donald Trump’s silent friend. His autobiography, Gifted Hands, used to be the go-to gift for any Black graduate in America, usually being given somewhere around hour three of the Golden Corral celebration party. Gifted Hands is to Black graduating seniors what Oh the Places You’ll Go is to white graduates. Now that book is about as popular as Dr. Seuss at an Oberlin University diversity lounge teach-in.

We checked, Carson’s speaking schedule this past Black History Month was probably the emptiest it’s been in years, and with Trump out of office, nobody in their right mind would place him in a charge of an organization again. Maybe he’ll make something of his new Cornerstone Institute, but there are a million think tanks out there. He might need to use all of his Baltimore skills to protect his corner.

9. Paris Dennard, GOP National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media

Paris Dennard, TMCF Senior Director of Strategic Communication, arrives at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 31st Anniversary Awards Gala on October 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

“Paris actually has a skill set that we will see more of because there aren’t that many talented spokespeople for white supremacy. He loses a bit now that Trump is gone, but he’ll be back as soon as FOX needs a Black face for white supremacy” – Ben Dixon

This #BlackHistoryMonth, we honor all the Black Republicans that have made an impact in our party.



Watch Paris’s video explaining why he’s a Republican⬇️🇺🇸⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f6MnnpnZoe — GOP (@GOP) February 25, 2021

I’ve got some push back on Ben here. Paris is 9th on our list because there are actually tons of Black people willing to be a black face for white supremacy, Ben’s overstating Paris’ skill set. Dennard got booted out of the White House even when Trump WAS in office, but now that the GOP is in the wilderness and Trump won’t even let people say his name without a check, the closest Dennard may ever get to the White House again is cosplaying as the butler for the Harris/Buttigieg administration in 2028.

8. Van Jones, CNN Analyst, Podcaster and Activist

Van Jones (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“Van lost his best friend, Jared Kushner, and without Trump he won’t have an excuse to cry every other week on T.V.” – Committee member

This is a hard one for me, personally and professionally. I like Van Jones and recently said on IG live with MSNBC Cross-Connection host Tiffany Cross (tune in Saturdays at noon EST!) that while I may disagree with some of Van’s associations, I can’t look at the 14,000 people he got out of federal prison like they don’t matter. But the committee overruled me.

The consensus is that Van went from talking about “whitelash” to white washing the crimes of the Trump administration for his own glow-up. Van was so far out of pocket that he was basically a fanny pack for Trump. His viral clip on The View didn’t help. Van got dragged so hard by Sunny Hostin that RuPaul filed for copyright infringement. Hopefully, he can re-habilitate himself to Black folks as an activist, but it’ll take work.

7. Kanye West, Musician and Fashion Designer

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Read More: Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

The devolution of Kanye West has been stunning to watch. How did the man who once told America, “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” while raising money for Hurricane Katrina victims, end up shucking and jiving for MAGA? Allowing himself to be used as a spoiler candidate in service of the most openly white supremacist administration in a generation?

“At least Kim Kardashian, his soon-to-be ex-wife, used her relationship with Trump to actually free people. What did Kanye get out of this? Instead of going to war with terrorism and racism, ‘Ye chose to be complicit with those forces. The last person who threw away his entire reputation in just four years solely to help the forces of white supremacy was Robert E. Lee.” – Elie Mystal

6. Pastor Darrell Scott of New Spirit Revival Center

Pastor Darrell Scott is shown in a YouTube screenshot. (Credit: YouTube/Fox News)

If Bishop Basie Skanks from Greenleaf was a real person, and that person sold his soul to a white nationalist to get famous, and that white nationalist got kicked out office, and that white nationalist’s Department of Justice could no longer cover for said clergyman’s various scams, that real person would be Pastor Darrell Scott.

Pastor Darrell Scott is your doppelganger bro…. pic.twitter.com/jpsa5WBQps — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) October 15, 2016

Scott, a Cleveland-based former hustler and reality star, made himself Trump’s spiritual advisor in 2016 and shoveled coal on the Trump train for years. Now without a corrupt Trump DOJ to provide cover, Scott’s under investigation for various scams that were supposed to help Black entrepreneurship. Don’t be surprised if he goes on the run like Basie. Last time I checked he might have at least two alternative identities as Lloyd Banks and Brian Pumper, but I’m not sure either of these guys pay taxes either.

5. Stacey Dash, Actress and Failed Congressional Candidate

(Credit: Getty Images)

Stacey Dash never got an Emmy, an Oscar, a People’s Choice or even an NAACP Image award. We, here at the Black Power Rankings, want to correct that by giving her a BAFTA award. No, not the British Academy Film and Television Award. She’s being given the Broke AF Trump Associates award, presented to the actor or actress making the quickest jump from Trumpism once it was no longer profitable.

Breaking! Stacey Dash is apologizing. Maybe Omarosa can give her tips on where to go on the apology tour. They always wanna come back home, dont they?



This part, “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. I made alot of mistakes cuz of that anger." 😐 https://t.co/qCBgD67J9F pic.twitter.com/XFa4aKFpOu — Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) March 11, 2021

To be fair, Dash came out as a right-wing starlet on Fox News during the latter years of Obama, delivering such hits as “We need to get rid of BET, Black History Month and the Image awards,” which resulted in one of the illest THIS YOU? tweets ever delivered by a cable network. However, without Trump’s penchant for gassing up fading ’80s and ’90s stars, Dash’s career has dried up faster than tumbleweed in Gang of Roses . Dash’s convenient renunciation of Trumpism won’t get her back into the cookout not even a Styrofoam plate delivered to the driveway.

5. Ice Cube Rapper, Actor and Producer Friend of Steve Bannon

Ice Cube in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“I assume the ‘Platinum Plan’ is on lay away and Ice Cube will show up in four years to make another payment on it. The thing that gets me about Cube is that he threw in with the racist president when that president was on the downswing. Trump was losing, badly, as people all around the country were dying from coronavirus, when Cube suddenly decided that it was important to ‘work with’ the administration. That’s like buying Apple stock at Steve Jobs‘ funeral.” – Elie Mystal

“Even if the CWBA wasn’t a terribly conservative plan that employs the term ‘black-on-black’ crime and thinks it’s ok to shoot to wound unarmed Black people, he burned his credibility on a man who had no authority to make a $50 billion promise. You’d think he would know better than to trust a lying liar. I’ll bet he wishes he still never had dinner with the president.” – Niambi Carter

4. Diamond and Silk, Professional Political Minstrels

Fox Nation contributors Diamond (L) and Silk (R) attend the Save the Storks 2nd Annual Stork Charity Ball at the Trump International Hotel on January 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Save the Storks)

They got fired on their day off from Fox News. Do you know how repugnant you need to be to get fired from Fox? – Dr. Niambi Carter

Diamond and Silk literally came into existence because of Trump and now cease to exist when he’s no longer in office. The committee asked everybody from Neil DeGrasse Tyson to Shuri to investigate if those two even exist or were just figments of our Trump imaginations.

2. Candace Owens, Author and Activist Talk Show Host

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Candace Owens says she’s thinking of running for president

Candace Owens made EVERYONE’s list of the biggest Black losers since Trump got kicked out office. Owens went from being the Trump-approved Black poster girl for the right to a woman without a country, and I don’t mean Wakanda and Zumunda. (She’s on a terror watch list in Wakanda and Zamunda has a highly controversial, dry edges ban sponsored by Soul Glo, which has thus far prevented her from entering).

Blexit never took off and Kanye dropped her. Turning Point is no longer turnt. Her new talk show, Candace, is almost guaranteed to be the modern day version of the Magic Hour and in five years, she’ll be Star Parker, or worse Stacey Dash.

1. Herman Cain, Businessman and Former GOP Primary Candidate

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the “Cain’s Revolution on the Hill” Tax Day Rally at the U.S. Capitol April 16, 2012 in Washington, DC. Cain spent the day promoting his 9-9-9 tax code plan in advance of tomorrow, the day that Americans are required to file their income taxes this year. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

You really can’t lose more than what Herman Cain did….we’ll let Elie Mystal bring this one home.

“This dude literally died for Trump. Then his staff posthumously tweeted more pro-Trump, anti-science claptrap in his name. Cain should have left this world as a symbol for Black entrepreneurial success and a patron saint of what Black Republicans think can happen if the talented 10th abandons everybody else. Instead he left as a victim, a martyr to the actual stupidity required of adherents to the modern Republican party. What a damn shame.” – Elie Mystal

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Black Power Rankings Sunken Place Edition: Top 10 Black Folks who’ve lost the most since Donald Trump left office appeared first on TheGrio.