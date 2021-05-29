Black pro-gun groups from across the US plan to descend on 'Black Wall Street' and march in a peaceful protest

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Tulsa Race Massacre monument
A mural commemorating the 1921 Tulsa race massacre painted on the side of Mad Dog Liquors June 18, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Hundreds of Black gun owners are expected to protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend, VICE News reported.

  • Their goal to educate the Black community about gun rights and th Tulsa Race Massacre.

  • The demonstration comes amid the 100th anniversary of the massacre where hundreds of Black people were killed by a white mob.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Black gun owners plan to march in Oklahoma Saturday to advocate for gun ownership and in honor of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

As VICE News reported, hundreds of members from Huey P. Newton Gun Club, Anubis Arms Gun Club, and the Panther Special Operations Command as well other organizations from across the country are expected to participate in the protest.

"Our hope is to try to galvanize a community, educate around the position of Second Amendment rights, and hopefully be a vehicle to more or less unify the African American community," co-founder of the Newton Gun Club in Dallas, Texas, Yafeuh Balogun, said to VICE News.

Balogun told VICE News that the protest in Oklahoma will be one the biggest events of Black pro-gun rights advocates in years.

"We want to be part of history. We want the generations, the younger kids to understand the timeframe and the importance of recognizing the people that came before them and the sacrifices that they made," Balogun added.

Read more: The "concerted effort" in the US to cover up the Tulsa Race Massacre

According to the Huey P. Newton's Gun Club website, the organization is made up of a coalition of different groups with a main objective to educate the youth. Their mission "is to educate the masses of people on the necessity of self. That includes self-preservation, self-defense, and self-sufficiency through militant culture. Safety, caution, and attention to detail are at the core of our way of life."

The groups in attendance also aim to draw attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre, a race riot that occurred 100 years ago this year. Commemoration events are underway, and the US Department of Homeland Security warned that white supremacist groups might target the events. In addition, the groups also hope to inform the Black community about how to act during a police interaction, the report said.

Balogun told Vice that the groups credit themselves in part for the spike in gun sales from Black people. As firearm sales boomed in 2020, purchases from Black people also spiked amid the COVID-19 pandemic and racial reckoning in the US.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 100 years ago - just after Memorial Day - a white mob burned down a thriving Black community. Here's why so many haven't heard of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

    "There was a concerted effort to absolutely bury and suppress this history," an expert on the 1921 race riot that destroyed "Black Wall Street" said.

  • On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, descendants say the legacy of injustice continues. A new film depicts their fight

    The fight for restitution continues in Tulsa 100 years after a white mob burned down Black Wall Street, murdering hundreds of Greenwood residents.

  • A 107-year-old woman who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre said she doesn't want to 'leave this earth without justice'

    Survivors - all over the age of 100 - recalled the night a white mob attacked and burned down their community, "Black Wall Street," in 1921.

  • Stop pushing for elections in Haiti, President Biden. They will only make things worse | Editorial

    Haiti is a mess. And the Biden administration finally acknowledged that in granting Temporary Protected Status to more than 100,000 Haitians in the United States. President Biden has kept part of his campaign promise and reversed his predecessor’s attempt to terminate TPS, humanitarian relief that has provided a safe haven for tens of thousands of Haitians and Central Americans living in this country.

  • Schools must act now to tackle spike in 'abhorrent' anti-Semitic incidents, Gavin Williamson says

    Schools must act now to counter a spike in "abhorrent" anti-Semitic incidents which has emerged as the Israel-Palestine conflict flared up, the Education Secretary has warned. In a letter to head teachers and school leaders, Gavin Williamson warned that in some schools an "atmosphere of intimidation or fear" was at risk of emerging. He said that both Jewish students and teachers had been targeted with anti-Semitic bullying, stressing such behaviour was a form of racism and had "no part" in British schools. In one part of Mr Williamson’s letter he demanded that schools not use materials from organisations which "publicly reject Israel’s right to exist". In another he stressed that where older students were engaging in political activity they must do so "sensitively" and not in a way that disrupts the classroom. The intervention came after a number of pro-Palestinian protests in schools emerged in the UK in recent weeks as the violence between Israel and Palestine escalated. Mr Williamson’s letter was sent out on Friday and amounted to a full-throated call for school leaders to act now to make sure there were no further rises in anti-Semitic incidents. Mr Williamson wrote: "I am writing to you because of the concerning increase in anti-Semitic incidents in some schools. "Anti-Semitisim is racism. It is abhorrent and, like other forms of racism, has no place in our schools. I know that you, like me, will want to take every action you can to ensure that such incidents do not occur."

  • A judge ordered a 'special master' to review evidence the FBI seized from Rudy Giuliani, saying it's needed for 'the perception of fairness'

    A "special master" - typically an independent judge - will review the 18 electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • GOP Senator appears to question if officer's death riot-related

    Senator Ron Johnson has sent two letters to acting U.S. Capitol Police chief demanding answers on "misinformation" and "false reports" surrounding Sicknick's death.

  • Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

    Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” before going on to even bigger fame as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. Known to sitcom fans for his bald head and wide smile, MacLeod toiled in near anonymity for more than a decade, appearing on dozens of TV shows and in several movies before landing his “Mary Tyler Moore” role in 1970.

  • Danny Masterson’s Rape Hearing Is Revealing Key Scientology Secrets

    LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images) After an emotional three-day preliminary hearing, in which a judge heard testimony from three separate women alleging that former That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson raped them 20 years ago, Masterson is set to stand trial on charges that could land him a 45-year prison sentence. While free on a $3.3 million bail, Masterson has been ordered to surrender his passport and must return to court on June 7 for arraignment. Despite the harrowing testimonies coming through from three women, Masterson has pleaded not guilty. “Memories fade and memories change,” Sharon Applebaum, Masterson’s attorney, said. But Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo found all three women’s testimony credible during the hearing. One woman alleged the 45-year-old former actor raped her while she was unconscious in 2001. Another woman testified that Masterson raped her in 2003. Masterson’s lawyer claims Masterson did not have sex with anyone without their consent. But among those disturbing allegations comes a separate set of detailed allegations regarding the role the Church of Scientology — a somewhat popular set of beliefs and practices among the Hollywood elite and of which Masterson subscribes — played in protecting Masterson and silencing his accusers. One woman, who claims Masterson raped her in 2003 and who was born into the church, alleges that she “planned to report Masterson in 2004 to the police but a Scientology lawyer came to her family’s home to warn her she would be excommunicated from the church if she went forward,” as reported by Newsweek. The woman, who was also a member of the Church at the time and who alleged she was raped by Masterson while unconscious, claimed that after she discussed the alleged assault with church leaders, she was instructed to “take responsibility” for the incident. In her decision to move forward with a trial, Judge Olmedo said that Scientology touts an explicit written doctrine that “not only discourages, but prohibits” members of the church from reporting another member to the authorities. A witness and former member of the Church said the Church of Scientology considers reporting other members to police a “high crime.” In a written statement to The Los Angeles Times, Church spokesperson Karin Pouw denied the Church of Scientology having any policy that would prohibit members from reporting other members, writing, in part, that “Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes.” Additionally, in court, Masterson’s lawyer argued “the three women had colluded to form a ‘sisterhood’ that seems to want to take down Mr. Masterson and take down Scientology,” as reported by CBS News. “The activities of Scientology have been so much a part of the evidence that’s being put forth as to why these women were not immediately going to law enforcement,” Mike Rinder, a former Scientology spokesman, testified during the hearing. He also claimed the church doesn’t want its “dirty laundry out into public view.” Masterson’s preliminary hearing isn’t the first time the Church of Scientology has faced similar allegations. In former King of Queens star Leah Remini’s A&E documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath, which aired for three seasons, Remini documented multiple alleged instances in which the church coerced, harassed, and threatened alleged victims of Scientology church members. In the final two-hour installment of the series, which aired in 2019, Remini highlighted Masterson’s alleged victims specifically. That same year, four women filed a lawsuit against both Masterson and the Church, claiming that the church “engaged in stalking, invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.” “I was part of it, I contributed to it. Even if I was unaware, I knew those policies existed,” Remini told IndieWire in 2019. “I just didn’t really realize that they really did actually apply them.” The Church has repeatedly denied all of the claims Remini has made in the media — including in her book and in the documentary series. Tony Ortega, a former editor of the Village Voice who broke the Masterson story, told Variety that both Masterson and the Church of Scientology are on trial — they cannot be untangled. “Not only is Danny Masterson a lifelong Scientologist — not only is he a faithful soldier for Scientology, and would show up at events and make strong statements in the press about Scientology — but all three of his victims, the ones that the charges are stemming from, were Scientologists at the time,” he said. “So Scientology is very much involved in this story.” As to how much legal liability the Church holds in the Masterson case, Ortega says he’s “looking forward to finding out.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Another Woman Accuses Danny Masterson Of AssaultLeah Remini Says LAPD Is Covering For MastersonDanny Masterson Is Written Off <em>The Ranch </em>

  • Gov. Abbott was right about reopening, masks. Public health scolds should apologize

    When health and political officials don’t acknowledge their errors, public confidence falters.

  • Jae Crowder with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/27/2021

  • This Just-Approved Amgen Drug Is the First to Hit a Hard Target in Cancer

    Amgen's newest cancer drug is the first KRAS inhibitor class to gain approval, after decades of trying by other drug developers. Mirati hopes to follow fast.

  • A Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre Says Her Family Is Still Trying to Break Its Curse, 100 Years Later

    100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher's family still grapples with the economic devastation and trauma

  • Southwest Airlines continues pause on alcohol service after flight attendant assaulted

    Southwest Airlines won't yet resume its in-flight alcohol service as planned after a flight attendant was recently assaulted by a passenger and other in-flight incidents.What they're saying: The airline initially planned to resume the service June, but Sonya Lacore, Southwest's head of in-flight operations, said in a memo obtained by CNN that "based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I've made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions in-flight, we have made the decision to pause the previously announced restart of alcohol service onboard,'' Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz told USA TODAY. Catch up quick: Last Sunday, a female passenger allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego — Southwest said two of the attendant's teeth had been knocked out. The passenger was then arrested on suspicions of battery causing serious bodily injury. The flight attendant was taken to a hospital once the plane landed, according to a police report. Southwest said Friday it banned the female passenger from flying with the airline again.The big picture: The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it had received approximately 2,500 reports of unruly passenger behavior since Jan. 1, with about 1,900 reports being of passengers refusing to follow federal mask mandates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Want a Unique Patek Philippe? Andy Warhol’s Watch Is Headed to Auction.

    Nothing can juice the price of a watch quite like celebrity provenance. Case in point, when Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona sold for over $17.75 million in 2017, eclipsing the uber-rare Patek Philippe 1518 in stainless steel, watch blog Hodinkee called the event “truly shocking.” To give you a sense of how much money that is, […] The post Want a Unique Patek Philippe? Andy Warhol’s Watch Is Headed to Auction. appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said, “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new installment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said, “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities, and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying, “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else.’ And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.