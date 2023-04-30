Black Protestants have hope despite declining numbers

PureWow

There'e only one week left! It is 7 days until King Charles III, 74, has his official coronation ceremony, and the new monarch celebrated the countdown by posting a never-before-seen portrait with Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to Instagram. The photo was snapped by Hugo Burnand, and it sees the king and queen consort standing in front of an ornate fireplace within Buckingham Palace. The caption reads: “One week to go! As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The