Black Rifle Coffee Company coming to Myrtle Beach SC

Black Rifle Coffee Company is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The coffee brand announced it would open a new store in the Grand Strand potentially in November 2023, according to a press release.

The location will serve coffee and food. The “Outpost” as the company calls it will also sell brand apparel and will be located at 118 Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach.

The brand has been increasing its physical presence in America recently. At the beginning of 2021, Black Rifle Coffee had four stores nationwide but plans to have 78 by the end of 2023, according to CNBC.

Black Rifle Coffee Company also recently released its second quarter earnings for 2023 and reported $91.9 million in revenue, a 39 percent increase from 2022.