Black River Middle School competes in FFA events

On Nov. 30, six Black River FFA Middle School students participated in the fall State Middle School FFA Career Development events.

The provided FFA members with the challenge of discovering the opportunities available to them as careers in the agricultural career pathways, as well as develop agricultural career awareness.

Additionally, members demonstrated their ability to speak with industry professionals concerning opportunities and job related skills within an agricultural career.

Colton Roberts, Leah Coffman, Olivia Bailey, Rylee Howard, Savana Landrum and Parker Broadsword pose at the State Middle School CDE.

Team members, Olivia Bailey, Parker Broadsword, Rylee Howard, and Colton Roberts participated in the Agricultural Career Quiz Bowl CDE and earned 10th place in the state. Savanna Landrum and Leah Coffman both participated in the Agricultural Career Conversation CDE, and earned 9th and 11th place in their respective division.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Black River Middle School competes in FFA CDE events