BlackRock joins Wall Street firms in covering employees' abortion travel costs: Internal memo

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·2 min read

BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, is set to expand its health care plan to cover travel expenses for U.S. employees seeking abortion services, per an internal memo obtained exclusively by Yahoo Finance.

The company joins a growing docket of firms on Wall Street making similar commitments following Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Through company-sponsored health insurance, we have long provided reproductive health care services, including coverage for birth control and abortion or miscarriage care,” BlackRock Global Head of Human resources Manish Mehta wrote in an email to staff seen by Yahoo Finance Monday evening.

“Effective July 1, our health plan will reimburse for necessary travel expenses incurred for reproductive services, as we do for other specialized care, such as transplants, cancer treatment, and joint replacement.”

Earlier on Monday, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) and Wells Fargo (WF) also each said in communications to staff internally that they will cover travel expenses for employees seeking an abortions outside of states that have banned or restricted the procedure.

"Jefferies will, of course, join other businesses around the U.S. that will cover any employee-partner’s costs should she decide to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy and be forced to do so in a state other than the one in which she lives,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman said in a statement.

Additionally, Handler and Friedman vowed to personally donate a combined $1 million to charities that "champion women's rights."

Wells Fargo said specifically that it will expand its travel benefit to include “reimbursement of transportation and lodging costs for legal abortion-related services” starting July 1.

JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) took similar measures shortly after Friday's decision.

"We have extended our healthcare travel reimbursement policies to include all medical procedures, treatments and evaluations, including abortion services and gender-affirming care where a provider is not available in proximity to where our people live," Goldman Sachs wrote in the note to staff obtained by Yahoo Finance Friday.

Earlier this year, Citigroup (C) became the first major bank to cover travel expenses for workers who go out of state for abortions following restrictions in Texas — a move that CEO Jane Fraser later clarified at the company's annual shareholder meeting was part of a "longstanding policy" and not intended to be "a statement about a very sensitive issue."

A growing docket of companies have newly announced or reiterated their support for employees that may need abortion services in response to Friday's ruling. Yahoo Finance is tracking the responses here.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Oklahoma reaches $250 mln opioid settlement with drug distributors

    Oklahoma has reached a $250 million settlement with AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp to resolve allegations the drug distributors contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Monday. O'Connor said Oklahoma recovered more money from the distributors than the state would have received if it had joined a nationwide $26 billion settlement that was announced last year.

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slip after last week's rebound

    U.S. stocks closed a choppy session lower Monday after failing to sustain momentum from last week’s rally.

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: How some of America's biggest companies are responding

    The number of companies stepping up to cover travel costs for U.S. employees seeking abortion services is growing following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade.

  • Movie studios look to cut production amid supply chain woes

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal examines movie studio sets' decisions to cut production costs amid inflation and supply chain concerns and how major studios are budgeting their content for the rest of 2022.

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Roe overturned, Theranos trial, EPA rights: 3 legal stories to watch

    This week, we'll be watching reactions to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, as well as a high court decision on climate change regulation and a new development in the Theranos case.

  • How Democrats can capitalize on a radical Supreme Court

    It's all about gasoline prices.

  • Goldman Sachs Leading Investor Group to Buy Celsius Assets: Sources

    Goldman Sachs is looking to raise $2 billion from investors to buy up distressed assets from troubled crypto lender Celsius, according to two people familiar with the matter. CoinDesk Deputing Managing Editor Tracy Wang discusses the details.

  • Op-ed: How Biden’s competition agenda will lower prices, raise wages, and help small businesses

    Good things flow when firms must compete: innovation, new business models, increased resiliency, and creative ideas. And yet, the U.S. economy has become increasingly concentrated over the past 20 years.

  • 'Further cuts are needed': Goldman downgrades Coinbase amid crypto meltdown

    The recent plunge in cryptocurrency prices has at least one major Wall Street firm staying on the sidelines for some crypto-linked stocks.

  • Stock Futures Flat After Market’s Mild Monday Drop

    U.S. stock futures hovered barely above 0% Monday evening as investors awaited new clues on how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

  • First Mover Asia: Chip Maker Nvidia Isn’t an Ether Proxy, Bitcoin Holds Near $21K

    Crypto aided Nvidia's bottom line, but it has not been a major cause of the stock's steep decline; bitcoin hovers near $21K.

  • Hillicon Valley — Traffickers target Ukrainian refugees online

    The same social media groups and communication apps connecting Ukrainian refugees with shelter and information are being leveraged by bad actors to exploit and traffic women fleeing the country. Experts say companies can do more to push back. Meanwhile, former President Trump’s media and tech company is facing more legal scrutiny threatening to further…

  • FTX exploring a deal to buy Robinhood: Bloomberg report

    The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly considering a deal to acquire digital trading platform Robinhood (HOOD), Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deal.

  • California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

    California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The court's ruling on Friday lets states decide for themselves whether to allow abortion. California is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights, so access to the procedure won't be threatened anytime soon.

  • Worried Social Security Won't Be Enough? Invest in a Roth IRA

    If you want to make the most of your Social Security, it's a good idea to think carefully about what kind of retirement investment account you'll use for your supplementary savings. A Roth IRA may be your best choice for one key reason. A Roth IRA can be a great retirement plan if you're worried Social Security won't provide enough money.

  • 'Elvis' dethrones 'Top Gun: Maverick' for top spot at the box office

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal reports on the success of the new Elvis biopic, along with rumors of Johnny Depp not appearing as Jack Sparrow in further 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films.

  • BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $636.92, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session.