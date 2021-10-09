A Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) insider increased their holdings by 22% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Black Rock Mining Limited's (ASX:BKT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Black Rock Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Stephen Copulos for AU$819k worth of shares, at about AU$0.064 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.18. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Black Rock Mining insiders own about AU$31m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Black Rock Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Black Rock Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Black Rock Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Black Rock Mining. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Black Rock Mining (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

