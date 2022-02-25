Black Rock Restaurant Saved From Eviction

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Two weeks ago, Mark Turocy announced that his restaurant, Black Rock Social House, would be temporarily closing Feb. 26.

“I believe in miracles, and I hope that there is a miracle out there that can help us and to allow us to represent the community further and continue to have fun with all of you,” he said in a statement posted Feb. 9 on Facebook.

Turocy’s miracle came this week when he and financial backer inKind reached an agreement to eliminate the debt that Turocy owed his landlord after he fell behind on rent late last year and found his business facing eviction, according to the Connecticut Post. Black Rock Social House was also approved in partnership with the owners of the building to receive $25,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds for additional outdoor seating, the Post reported, adding Turocy hopes to get more federal money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Black Rock Social House opened in March 2021 at 2895 Fairfield Ave. in a historic landmark building, touting itself as a gluten-free gastropub specializing in international comfort food. However, the coronavirus pandemic provided barriers to success for the business, and, until funding came through recently, Black Rock Social House struggled with obstacles that affected its eligibility for assistance.

“I have been saved at the very, very last minute,” Turocy told the Post.

This article originally appeared on the Bridgeport Patch