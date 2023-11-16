Black Sea is no longer a foothold for Russia, they hide their warships – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is no longer able to use the Black Sea as its own foothold, and Ukraine has managed to seize the initiative and force the Russians to try and hide their warships.

Source: Zelenskyy to the participants of the summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC)

Quote: "For the first time in the world, a fleet of naval drones – the Ukrainian fleet – began operating in the Black Sea. I would also like to point out that now, as one of the key results of our actions, Russia is unable to use the Black Sea as a springboard to destabilise other regions of the world.

So now – more than ever before – it is obvious that our cooperation in our Black Sea region should only increase."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the western part of the Black Sea has been secured, which now allows for the operation of sea export corridors.

The Danube region, which is also critical to global security, is gaining new importance.

The president added that Ukraine was able to seize the initiative from Russia in the Black Sea and created security conditions that forced the Russians to flee the eastern part of the waterway and try to hide their warships.

The PABSEC includes 13 countries: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

