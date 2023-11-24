Black slime and mouse droppings: See what Sacramento County inspectors found at restaurants

No Sacramento County restaurants were shut down following health inspections this week, but four local businesses received yellow placards.

A yellow placard signals two or more major violations, according to the Sacramento County Food Inspection Guide. These are typically corrected or mitigated during the inspection.

A red placard signals “imminent danger to public health and safety” and suspends the health permit until violations are corrected. This could include, but is not limited to, major vermin contamination.

Green means a restaurant passed the inspection.

The county conducts roughly 14,000 inspections a year, and 97% of all restaurants pass their inspections, Ken Casparis, a spokesman, previously told The Bee. About 1% of inspections result in a closure.

Two local restaurants were recently shut down after receiving red cards.

Cyber Java coffee shop in Sacramento closed Nov. 15 but re-opened the following day.

However, Pita Kitchen in Arden Arcade remained closed as of Friday morning.

Here are the food facility inspections for Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, as of noon Friday:

If an inspection listed below needs clarification, business owners can email Jacqueline Pinedo at jpinedo@sacbee.com. The Bee will publish weekly updates on health inspections across Sacramento County.

Yellow placard violations

The following Sacramento County restaurants had violations the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22 resulting in a conditional pass.

Only the dates of violations are listed. Most restaurants fully pass reinspection within 72 hours. The reports are linked. For updates on individual restaurants, you can search the EMD website here.

La Bou Bakery and Bistro, 945 Howe Ave. in Arden Arcade, had 12 violations on Tuesday. Violations included a “wastewater drain line” for an expresso machine “ in close proximity to the rim of a floor sink,” according to the Tuesday inspection report.

Fiesta Philippines, 11088 Olson Drive in Rancho Cordova, had 12 violation on Tuesday. One major violation included food not properly stored in appropriate temperatures. Garlic rice was found in an “accidentally unplugged rice cooker” that was later tossed, according to the Tuesday report.

Tonnos Bar and Grill, 312 E Bidwell St. in Folsom, had seven violations on Tuesday. The interior of the ice machine was covered with “black slime/mold” that was also “found inside ice in large quantities,” according to the Tuesday report. The ice was destroyed during the inspection.

Wonderful Chinese Restaurant, 7042 Sylvan Road in Citrus Heights, had seven violations Nov. 16. Mice droppings were spotted by a soda syrup storage and carbon dioxide tanks in a dry food storage room, according to the Nov. 16 inspection report.

