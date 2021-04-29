Black state investigator accuses Fairview Hospital security of racial profiling

An investigator with the state Attorney General's Office has accused security at Fairview-Riverside Medical Center of racial profiling after he said he was harassed and had his ID badge ripped off while serving a search warrant receipt last week.

In an interview, Kayseh Magan said that even though he repeatedly identified himself, a white security guard at the hospital in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood still followed him out to his car and demanded to know what he was doing there. Even as he raised his hands to signal he was not resisting, Magan said the guard snatched his ID lanyard from his neck.

"It kind of tells me, doesn't matter what your job title, is it doesn't matter if your job title is investigator, it doesn't matter if your employer is the Minnesota Attorney General's Office: if you're Black you're going to face discrimination," said Magan, who is Somali-American. "To law enforcement you're a big Black guy — that's how I appear to the outside world." As his unit's only Black investigator, Magan said he has always had to tread more carefully while performing his job's normal duties than his white colleagues.

He has retained an attorney, who said they are considering taking legal action. An MPD spokesman confirmed that police were alerted about the incident, but no report was filed.

In a statment, M Health Fairview spokesperson Aimee Jordan said the incident resulted from "miscommunication" when Magan went to a hospital entrance where documents were not accepted.

"Despite instruction from onsite security, the individual left the documents at an improper location and began to leave the premises. The security person notified a supervisor of their plans to return the documents to the individual, which required them to exit the building," Jordan said. "Following security protocol, additional security personnel were directed to the location for assistance. After a review of the individual's credentials, they walked to their car and departed."

Story continues

Magan agreed to be interviewed after consulting with his lawyer, Zorislav Leyderman.

Leyderman said the episode had stirred concern within Magan's office, even reaching Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison said in a statement released through a spokesman that everyone "should be able to live and work with dignity and respect."

"This includes my colleagues who work on behalf of all Minnesotans at the Attorney General's Office. I stand with my colleagues who have reason to believe their civil rights were violated," the statement read. "They have the right to make a complaint and I fully support them doing so."

Leyderman said that his client presented his ID when he first walked into the hospital and informed staff that he was serving a warrant on behalf of the Attorney General's Office. After waiting for a while for someone to pick up the documents, Magan left and was walking to his car when a security guard came running after him and demanded to know who he was, according to Leyderman. He again explained who he was, Leyderman said, but the guard wouldn't listen, instead grabbed his ID and threatened to trespass Magan from the property, jotting down Magan's license plate number as he drove away.

"He had to stand there humiliated, being surrounded by these people while they tried to figured out what to do with him," Leyderman said.

Magan, 31, said the encounter left him so shaken that he couldn't sleep, and decided to take several days off work. He said the timing of the encounter — three days after the Attorney General's Office secured a historic conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, the first time a white Minnesota police officer was found guilty of killing a Black civilian — was a clear reminder that racial attitudes didn't suddenly improve with the verdict. Magan said that he also understands that he was fortunate to have the backing of a powerful institution like Ellison's office.

Jordan said in that statement that M Health Fairview is looking into the incident.

"All M Health Fairview employees are charged with operating our hospitals and clinics with the highest standards, fostering a safe, respectful and courteous space for every patient, employee and visitor," the statement said. "We will and must engage in a continuous cycle of learning and improvement. We have initiated a thorough review of the situation and any evidence that the response by our security personnel was inappropriate will be addressed."

Magan said that most of his colleagues have been supportive, but that as a dark-skinned man with a larger build, even before the incident he often went out of his way to be as unintimidating as possible. For instance, he says he always wears a work polo and that while conducting surveillance during investigations in small rural towns he often called ahead to alert local law enforcement of his presence in case someone were to call and report a suspicious Black man driving around in his car.

After his most recent experience, he wonders whether he was doing enough.

"I shouldn't have to have a safety plan for myself to do my job," he said.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany