Black Student Claims He Was Racially Profiled At Michigan School By Officers Who Accosted Him And Alleged His ID Was Fake

Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan is under scrutiny after a viral video captured a confrontation between two police officers on campus and a Black student who was accused of showing a fake ID.

The clip begins with one of the officers grabbing the Black student’s hands as he insists that he didn’t do anything wrong. Another young man is recording the incident, and is heard in the video trying to make a case for his friend.

“Why are you grabbing him? Let him go,” the witness says repeatedly while the officer is seen aggressively grabbing the Black student on camera.

The confrontation continues for several minutes as the officer puts grabs the student by the shoulders and claims that he was hit. Fortunately, the officer has a partner who attempts to calm the situation and as the young man proceeds to verbally defend himself, insisting that he did not touch the officer. After a moment, the student is finally allowed to go into his backpack and retrieve his identification.

The student removes his wallet, pulls out his ID, and hands it to the officer, saying, “Tell me if this is fake or not.”

Still, the officer insists on seeing another ID.

“That’s his only ID,” says the friend recording the incident.

“Open up your wallet, let me see all of them,” demands the officer.

Imagine being racially profiled on campus of your school for 3 days in a row. That’s what happened to This young brother at Oakland University (Detroit/Auburn hills) after being accosted by the police & being forced to show his ID only to then be accused of it being a Fake ID. pic.twitter.com/Z7ifnnprmA — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) October 3, 2022

The obviously frustrated young man then pulls out various types of cards from his wallet and throws them to the ground.

“You wanna see a f**king card, n***a,” he says.

Story continues

Later in the clip, the witness says his peer has been racially profiled on campus for three days in a row. In the end, the student retrieves his ID and walks away from the officers while telling them he plans to sue the school.

Several users on social media are defending the Oakland University student.

The officer didn’t have to put his hands on him, and they could’ve been less aggressive. But word on the street is this kind actually was not a student at the University and the cops had every reason to check him — Aidan (@AidanTottenham) October 4, 2022

i have never heard of a college that doesn’t allow visitors? so what if he was there just visiting? it’s not like he’s trying to sneak into a classroom. It just looks like a big, public building. — Emily Spiderman (@e_spyy) October 5, 2022

I find this embarrassing & disgusting. Why aggressively hold/push the kid? He shows his ID, then he's finally released w/police saying, "You're free to go, now get out of here". The OU Police should have apologized & admitted wrongdoing at the moment. — David G⭕️ttes〽️an (@dgotte75) October 4, 2022

White racist cops see Black ppl as inferior beings who don’t deserve the courtesy of respectful communication. They talk at Black ppl not to us. They instigate every interaction even when we’re peaceful. We’re damned if we do or don’t with American police. — FaahStar (@FaahStar1) October 4, 2022

they act so shocked when people get defensive and emotional but imagine they can do whatever they want and the minute u try to protect yourself, u get beat more and maybe arrested or killed. and who can u call to help you when they are 911? — zaboka (@theetrillestt_) October 4, 2022

Oakland University has not yet released a public statement regarding the incident.