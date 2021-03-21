Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

Jamal Hansberry
·3 min read

‘He’s going to therapy. He’s been very reserved and humiliated,’ said the student’s mother, Trisha Paul

Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ.

Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

Headmaster John Patrick Holian (Courtesy of Theodore Parisienne via <em>Daily News</em>)
Headmaster John Patrick Holian (Courtesy of Theodore Parisienne via Daily News)

Paul’s mother, Trisha, said that the February 25th incident left her son feeling humiliated. Trayson is Haitian-American and according to the Daily News, his mother said he’s typically a charismatic extrovert, but is now quite shaken and really reserved.

“Once he started mentioning this African family, that’s when it just clicked. Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalizing that everyone who is Black is African? That’s when I realized something is not right with this situation,” she said.

“He reads about things happening because of your skin color. To experience it… he’s just trying to process it in his 11-year-old brain,” she continued.

Read More: NC school apologizes for Civil War assignment that used 4th graders’ racist tweets

Trisha Paul said she was extremely confused by the incident because she researched the school before enrolling her son. “I placed him where I thought he was in a safe, a warm and loving environment where I thought he would learn.”

Trisha had a call with Holian on March 1, where she asked him how the story about African tradition was relevant. He reportedly skirted the issue. After a meeting on March 4, the transcript of which was obtained by The Daily News, Trisha realized she wanted to further pursue the issue with hired council.

Saint Martin de Porres Marianist School in Uniondale, Long Island (Courtesy of Theodore Parisienne via <em>Daily News</em>)
Saint Martin de Porres Marianist School in Uniondale, Long Island (Courtesy of Theodore Parisienne via Daily News)

Holian, who still considers kneeling a formidable way to discipline children per the Daily News, said to Trisha “It was a situation where your son was really disrespectful and rude to a teacher in front of the other students.” He continued, “The whole idea is for your son to see he can’t speak to women that way.”

Trisha, reluctant to accept the headmaster’s explanation, admitting to The News that she’d never received complaints about her otherwise well-behaved honor-student son, said of Holian “He showed no remorse until he realized how it’s impacted my son.”

“He’s going to therapy. He’s been very reserved and humiliated,” she said. She also said he has been steering clear of the headmaster and avoiding direct communication with his teachers.

Read More: New lawsuit accuses NY school system of segregation in gifted programs

Holian, who declined to comment, has been temporarily relived from his duties as headmaster while the school conducts an investigation, according to TMZ. The Daily News also reported that the school sent a statement to parents on Friday, following the inquires leading up the investigation.

Acting headmaster James Conway wrote in the letter, “I want to assure you that St. Martin’s neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster,” per an email obtained by The Daily News. “The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • CDC relaxes social distancing guidelines for schools, paving way for more in-person instruction

    The new COVID-19 guidance comes as questions over the amount of proper physical distancing in classrooms have weighed on school leaders for months.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • Miami Beach police shot pepper balls at unruly spring break crowds who were breaking the emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    It was the second weekend in a row where police used pepper balls on spring breakers in Miami, as the city tries to handle the influx of tourists.

  • Teen Vogue staffer who supported McCammond exit tweeted ‘N’ word in the past

    One of the staffers who supported former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond’s ousting at Teen Vogue is now under fire for using a racial slur in her own tweets, reported The Daily Mail. Christina Davitt, the senior social media manager at the Condé Nast publication tweeted the “N” word twice in 2009, directing the tweets at what looks to be a white friend.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Teenager saves her best friend's life, 1 day after learning CPR

    Torri'ell Norwood's CPR training came at exactly the right moment. Last month, Norwood, 16, finished a basic life support class at her high school in St. Petersburg, Florida, just one day before she used her new skills to save the life of her best friend, A'zarria Simmons. On Feb. 20, the girls were driving when another car plowed into their vehicle. After Norwood climbed out to safety, she saw Simmons was still in the backseat, unresponsive. Norwood carefully pulled Simmons out of the car and began to perform CPR — after 30 compressions and two rescue breaths, Simmons regained consciousness. Norwood told CNN she "never would have thought" that out of all her classmates, she would be the one to save someone's life, but Simmons wasn't surprised. "She will always help any way she can, to help anybody," Simmons said. Norwood wants to be a nurse, and is part of a program at school that prepares students for careers in health science. Her instructor, Erika Miller, told CNN that when she heard what Norwood did, she was ecstatic. "This is what every teacher dreams of ... that somebody listens, pays attention, learns something," she said. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rateBaltimore chef drives to Vermont to cook customer her favorite dish

  • NHL roundup: Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators

    Calle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Ryan Johansen, who scored a first-period goal, sent a backhand shot under the crossbar in the second round of the shootout. Dallas' Joe Pavelski answered in the third round before Jarnkrok ended the contest by beating Anton Khudobin (19 saves) inside the left post.

  • Passing federal election reforms would counter GOP efforts to restrict access to voting

    Ideas backed by the veteran North Carolina congressman are part of a new elections reform bill.

  • Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter face April 24 runoff for Richmond seat

    According to Louisiana news station WWL, it’s likely that a runoff will decide the next Congressman or Congresswoman from Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional district. Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter will face each other on April 24, according to projections by the news outlet. On Saturday night, Carter received approximately 36% of the votes with 646 of 657 precincts reporting in, while Carter Peterson received 23%.

  • Wrong-way driver collision closes southbound Highway 85 in SJ

    The closure comes after a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver reported shortly after 8 a.m., with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.

  • Uganda: Lions found dead in Queen Elizabeth National Park

    The six lions were found with their heads and paws hacked off, surrounded by dead vultures.

  • Bueckers helps UConn rout High Point 102-59 in NCAA opener

    UConn did just fine without coach Geno Auriemma. Paige Bueckers led the way with another stellar performance. Bueckers scored 24 points — the most by a UConn player in her first NCAA Tournament game — and the top-seeded Huskies routed High Point 102-59 in the first round Sunday.

  • Philippines reports record rise of COVID-19 cases as curbs tightened

    The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 COVID-19 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested capital region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas. In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days.

  • If Biden’s Senile Like They Say, Then Why’s He Running Circles Around the Right?

    GettyThis Thursday, America gets its long-awaited moment as Joe Biden holds his first press conference as president. Actually, I doubt most people care. I did not sense at my daughter’s soccer game Sunday that the assembled parents were consumed with thoughts of the presidential debut; not a single person has mentioned it on the neighborhood list-serv.But there’s one group of people who can’t wait—the right-wingers who’ve convinced themselves, although thankfully not the rest of America, that Biden has advanced dementia and has lost his marbles and is supposedly under intense sedation that the press is covering up as he robotically mouths the words that Kamala or Bernie or AOC have instructed him to speak. They’ve been waiting for this moment just like they waited for the debates against Trump that were finally going to prove to America that Biden wasn’t all the way there. And now Biden is there, in the White House, and Trump is an afterthought. Same thing Friday: If Biden answers questions with basic cohesion, he's cleared the low bar that these conservatives have set with their dumb, phony claims.It’s really hilarious and pathetic. The modern American right is, in a democratic context (i.e., no state-run media, no secret police, etc.), history’s most powerful, ruthless, and effective attack machine. Yet they can’t lay a glove on Biden. It makes them insane. And of all the things to like so far about the Biden era, the solid appointments and the progressive goals and the amazing relief bill and so on, this is easily my favorite thing.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerThe American right wing is bad at pretty much everything. They can’t govern, as they’ve proven many times. George W. Bush nearly destroyed global capitalism. Donald Trump effectively killed a couple hundred thousand Americans who would not have died of COVID if we’d had a competent president. So they can’t run stuff.They also can’t legislate; they had two years when Trump was first in there, and they passed only one bill of any consequence (the tax cut), which was horrible and unpopular.And except in deep red states, they can’t win an election without cheating. In purple states across the country right now, Republicans are inventing more and more ways to keep certain people from voting and after the census they’ll draw corrupt congressional district lines that will dramatically improve their chances of taking back the House.The only thing they’re good at is lying about and smearing Democrats. But they’re really good at that. They have to be. Their policies, such as they are, on most issues are supported by only about 35 or 40 percent of the people, so to have a chance to win, they have to convince 10 or 15 percent of the public that Democrats hate them, as well as Jesus and the flag and the military and the police and football and straight people and country music and macaroni salad and cigarettes and non-designer beer.They’re skilled at finding the flaw of the Democrat in question and turning it into a capital crime, even if that “flaw” is sometimes merely that the person is Black or a woman or gay. So while the Democrat is trying to talk policy, the right is busy othering the Democrat to death and convincing “normal” Americans that said Democrat has contempt for them and their simple, uncomplicated, un-cosmopolitan values.But none of this touches Biden, a man who is exactly what he seems. Whatever normal means these days, he’s that. He’s patriotic in the same straightforward and uncomplicated way many conservatives are. He reveres the military. He’s religious. He goes to Mass nearly every weekend, and sometimes during the week. And he’s just a nice man. You could picture him at the grill on the Fourth of July firing up the weenies while the grandkids light their sparklers.Nobody believed he wanted to defund the police. Nobody believed he was corrupt—if you’ve been in public life for 50 years and no scandal has attached itself to you, you’re probably pretty clean. And nobody believes he’s a socialist.That leaves the right with one thing: his age. And it’s true, in the early primary debates, he certainly looked like he’d lost a step or maybe two.But as the field winnowed and it wasn’t 10 people all attacking him, he got sharper. And once he was the nominee and was out on the COVID-era hustings, he did fine. And he did fine in his debates with Trump and was generally judged to have won them. So when Rudy Giuliani pushed his “dementia” argument last October, it didn’t take either. If anyone looked like he was flirting with dementia, it was the guy with hair dye running down the side of his face as he screamed lies about voter fraud that never happened.But it’s all they got. So it’s a running meme on Hannity and other Fox News shows that Biden is ready for the glue factory. So when Biden trips as he did the other day while boarding Air Force One, it’s proof that he’s about to fall apart. It’s just like what they did to Hillary when she fainted at that 9-11 service. Geez, how come Democrats keep nominating mentally deteriorating people who are most likely at death’s door?Of course, Hillary was fine, and Biden is too, but the right has to try something. Hence, they’ll be teeing up this week’s news conference so that, should Biden make a rhetorical stumble, they’ll be ready to pounce with the “proof” that he’s secretly senile. Good luck with that.It is true that Biden hasn’t had much contact with the press. I doubt however that it’s all that much less than most presidents. It’s a dramatic contrast to Trump, of course, because Trump was before the public constantly. But Trump wasn’t before the public constantly because he felt a democratic responsibility to inform the people; he was before the public constantly because he needed to be the center of attention at all times. And he sure carried out his own assaults on the English language on a regular basis (remember oranges/origins?). If Trump had been a liberal Democrat, Fox would have been demanding for years that he be institutionalized.But Biden floats above their sewage. Now, there’s a downside to this from a liberal point of view, which is that the fact that Biden is so completely un-other-able carries the implication that maybe Democrats need to keep nominating straight white men who look like somebody’s uncle, and if they depart from that, they do so at their peril. There may be something to that. But look, Obama got himself elected and re-elected. The country is changing. If Biden somehow manages to serve two terms, the electorate in 2028 will be younger, Blacker, browner, and presumably somewhat more secular than today’s. The right will follow the usual playbook, but that doesn’t mean it will work.Sorry, right wing. Americans kind of like Joe Biden. A lot more than they liked Donald Trump. So I’m not too worried about the press conference. And beyond that... well, I tripped across a photo recently of Vice President Biden in the Oval Office with Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The photo made me laugh out loud. Biden was wearing—wait for it—a tan suit. I can’t wait till he breaks that one out.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NBA rumors: Raptors trading Norman Powell before deadline is 'close to inevitable'

    Sportsnet's Michael Grange said Friday on The Bob McCowan Podcast that it's highly likely Norm Powell will be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

  • Saints to face many of their former players in 2021

    Saints free agent Sheldon Rankins joined the Jets while Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Bills and Janoris Jenkins teamed up with the Titans

  • Latest Jets free agency buzz: ﻿Keanu Neal lands with Cowboys

    Here's the latest buzz surrounding Jets free agent targets...

  • Donald Trump plans to launch a social network in 'two to three months'

    A Donald Trump aide says the former President will launch a social network in two to three months, although it may have trouble getting the tech partners it needs.

  • Lawyer will request a grand jury to consider criminal charges against Deshaun Watson

    Beyond pursuing 12 lawsuits and counting against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, lawyer Tony Buzbee will commence on Monday an effort to spark a criminal prosecution of Watson. “Per advice from a well known criminal defense attorney,” Buzbee said Saturday night on social media, “[o]ur team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who [more]